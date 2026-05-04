Gordon Ramsay Set to Launch Rival Hot Sauce Brand to Brooklyn Beckham's Cloud23

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is reportedly planning to launch his own hot sauce, 'Hotter Than Hell by Gordon Ramsay,' potentially sparking a business rivalry with Brooklyn Beckham's existing brand, Cloud23, amidst an ongoing family feud.

A potential culinary clash is brewing between renowned chef Gordon Ramsay and Brooklyn Beckham , as reports suggest Ramsay is preparing to launch his own hot sauce brand, directly competing with Beckham's existing venture, Cloud23 .

This development comes amidst an already strained relationship between Ramsay and the Beckham family, stemming from a public family feud initiated by Brooklyn earlier this year. For over two decades, Gordon and Tana Ramsay have enjoyed a close friendship with David and Victoria Beckham, with their son Jack being a childhood companion to Brooklyn.

However, Ramsay's recent actions, including defending the Beckhams against Brooklyn's public criticisms and now potentially entering the hot sauce market, risk exacerbating the existing rift. Ramsay has reportedly trademarked 'Hotter Than Hell by Gordon Ramsay,' a flavor profile already popular in his restaurants, encompassing a range of sauces, salsas, and relishes designed for intense heat.

Sources indicate that plans are underway to make this sauce available to the public, positioning it as a direct competitor to Cloud23, launched by Brooklyn Beckham in 2024. Cloud23, named after David Beckham's iconic jersey number, offers two flavors – Hot Habanero and Sweet Jalapeno – and is priced at £15 per bottle, alongside a line of branded merchandise.

Beckham has previously described the brand as a 'passion project' and emphasized the significant effort he invested in its creation, aiming to fill a gap in the market for luxury condiments at an accessible price point. The timing of Ramsay's potential launch is particularly sensitive, given the ongoing family drama and his previous public statements regarding the situation.

The tension between Ramsay and Brooklyn Beckham escalated after Brooklyn publicly aired grievances against his parents in January, leading to a breakdown in family relations. Ramsay defended David and Victoria, refuting some of Brooklyn's claims and urging him to 'remember where he came from.

' He attributed the feud to Brooklyn's 'infatuation' with his wife, Nicola Peltz, while maintaining his affection for Brooklyn and expressing confidence that he would eventually recognize the value of his parents' support. Despite the public disagreement, Ramsay revealed they had exchanged messages and that their relationship remained 'solid.

' He acknowledged the influence of love and infatuation, suggesting that Brooklyn would eventually gain perspective. Ramsay also highlighted the dedication of David and Victoria as parents, emphasizing their unwavering support for their children. He issued a poignant reminder to Brooklyn about the importance of cherishing his parents, noting that their presence is not guaranteed forever. The potential hot sauce rivalry adds another layer to this complex situation, promising a 'spicy' competition between the two personalities





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Gordon Ramsay Brooklyn Beckham Hot Sauce Cloud23 Celebrity News Family Feud Business Competition David Beckham Victoria Beckham Nicola Peltz

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