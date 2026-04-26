Gordon Ramsay Supports Daughter Tilly Ahead of London Marathon Debut

Gordon Ramsay has publicly wished his daughter, Tilly Ramsay, good luck as she prepares to run her first London Marathon. The marathon will feature a number of celebrities and is expected to have a record number of finishers.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay publicly expressed his support and affection for his daughter, Tilly Ramsay , as she prepares to participate in her inaugural London Marathon this Sunday.

The renowned chef shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, capturing Tilly in a relaxed moment before the big race, laying in bed with her running attire neatly arranged. His message conveyed immense pride and encouragement, wishing her 'all the very best' and expressing his love. He also extended his well wishes to all the runners and expressed gratitude to the dedicated volunteers who make the event possible.

Tilly, aged 24, is running on behalf of Feeding Britain, a nonprofit organization dedicated to tackling food insecurity across the United Kingdom. Her participation is supported by Flora UK, which has partnered with the charity to amplify its impact. This year’s London Marathon boasts an impressive lineup of participants beyond Tilly, including accomplished actor Cynthia Erivo, known for her role in Wicked, and model-actress Amy Jackson Westwick, who is raising funds for Alder Hey Children's Charity.

McFly drummer Harry Judd, a seasoned marathoner with six previous races under his belt, aims to improve his personal best. Alongside Tilly and these established figures, actors James Norton and Curtis Pritchard will also be experiencing the challenge of the 26.2-mile course for the first time. Tilly has been actively promoting her involvement on social media, sharing her training journey and highlighting the importance of proper nutrition, particularly through Flora’s recipes, to fuel her performance.

She emphasized how easy training has become with the right fuel and delicious recipes. The London Marathon is anticipating a record-breaking number of finishers, potentially exceeding last year’s impressive total of 56,640 participants. The weather forecast predicts a pleasant race day, with sunny intervals and rising temperatures expected throughout the morning and afternoon. While the start may be cool and potentially misty, conditions are expected to become warmer as the race progresses, with light winds and dry weather overall.

Forecasters suggest the conditions will be ideal for a major sporting event like the marathon. Meanwhile, Tilly’s sister, Holly Ramsay, enjoyed a more relaxed evening, unwinding by the pool. The event is not only a test of physical endurance for the runners but also a significant fundraising opportunity for various charities, and a testament to the dedication of countless volunteers who contribute to its success.

The marathon represents a collective effort, bringing together athletes, supporters, and community members for a day of inspiration and achievement





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