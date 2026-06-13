Gordon Ramsay to Reboot Hell's Kitchen UK with ITV

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has revealed plans to reboot his legendary Hell's Kitchen UK with ITV. The show first aired in Britain on ITV in 2004 and attracted seven million viewers during the first episode.

Gordon Ramsay has revealed plans to reboot his legendary Hell's Kitchen UK. The celebrity chef , 59, who recently opened a Hell's Kitchen flagship UK restaurant at The Cumberland Hotel in London, is in talks with ITV to bring back the hit series.

This comes 17 years after it was cancelled. Reflecting on the show's earlier years, Gordon said: 'We've been filming out here for the last three weeks. We've just finished Hell's Kitchen season 25 - ITV gave birth to this thing twenty years ago when we went live.

What the f*** they were thinking sending me live for sixteen nights with Al Murray…' The reality cooking show first aired in Britain on ITV in 2004 with Gordon as head chef, attracting seven million viewers during the first episode. Gordon left the show before the second series and has been executive chef for the American version which has just completed filming its 25th series.

The US version has enjoyed 20 years of success, catapulting Gordon into American superstardom, with 'Idiot Sandwich' turning into a cultural catchphrase. Gordon also spoke about his daughter Tilly, 24, who is training to be a chef. He said: 'Tilly is finally following in my footsteps, one of my six are keen to get into it, I've got a police officer, commander, fashionista, Tills is out and about finally.

She was actually part of the blind taste test with the Krude olive oil, she has a really good palate.

' Gordon added: 'Business today is tough everywhere is feeling it. It is a smart concept but yeah I would look at investing in her. I was impressed with her graduating university but I was sad to be honest with you. I think I was sad in one sense but incredibly respectable in another because she wanted to be taught by someone else.

I made it clear on day one with the kids around the restaurants that they couldn't think they could walk in there and start working. They have to climb that five metre board, 10 metre and earn their way. Even though it is a kick in the b*******s I'll take it.





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