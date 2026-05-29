Gorka Márquez Accuses Gemma Atkinson of Using Kids to Get Her Way Over Dog

In a recent podcast episode, Gorka Márquez told fiancée Gemma Atkinson to stop using their children to get another dog, after she claimed he pushed a narrative that she was never nice. The couple also discussed Gorka's departure from Strictly Come Dancing, a joint decision made for family reasons.

Gorka Márquez told his fiancée Gemma Atkinson to stop using their children to get her own way, moments after she claimed he pushed the narrative that she was never nice.

The ex-Strictly star, 35, and former Hollyoaks actress, 41, who are parents to daughter Mia, six, and two-year-old son Thiago, were discussing family life on the latest episode of their podcast Lost In Translation. The couple chatted about pets, and Gemma explained how she would love to get another dog despite Gorka's objections. She recently came across pooches up for adoption while at a local fair with their children.

Gorka responded, saying: Don't try and use the kids to get another dog; you're convincing them so I'm going to have to give in and get another dog, do not do that. Gemma quipped, That's the plan then, to which Gorka replied: Get another dog, but I go 365 days on tour. Earlier in the show, Gemma welcomed listeners as well as Gorka, who was recording elsewhere in the country amid his UK tour.

He said, Thank you for being nice to me, only for Gemma to snap: What do you mean thank you for being nice to you? Like I am never nice to you. I am winding you up, Gorka laughed. While Gemma went on: You need to stop that narrative because people are going to be coming for me thinking I am snide to you.

I am the kindest person to you; the things I do for you and us are in abundance, my friend. Earlier this month, the couple revealed it was a joint decision for the dancer to quit Strictly Come Dancing after ten years. Gorka announced in April that he would not be returning to the BBC TV show, amid the pro dance bloodbath which saw other fan-favourite dancers axed.

After Gemma admitted that the couple, who met on the 2017 series of Strictly, had known the outcome of the bittersweet decision for a long time, she was keen to point out: It wasn't my decision, which I would like to point out for everybody who messaged me on Instagram saying you have finally got what you want now. Absolutely not; it was a nice break from you when you were doing it, she added.

The dancer previously took a short break from the show after signing up for a three-week stint as a judge on its Spanish version, Bailando Con Las Estrellas, in 2025. A schedule clash with Strictly Come Dancing resulted in Gorka appearing as part of the ensemble for the first seven weeks before travelling to Spain for a month, returning to the BBC show for its eleventh week.

Gorka and Gemma explained that juggling his work in Spain with Strictly became too much, and after conversations with their daughter Mia, they decided he needed to prioritise his family. When we were talking about it, we did include Mia, Gemma told listeners. We said to Mia: What would you rather Papa do? Would you rather he work in Spain at weekends or work in England during Strictly?

She said: Well, I do love watching him dance, but I love having him home more. And we were like: Right, signed, sealed, delivered. She said to my mum: Me, mummy and papa have decided; this year he's not going to be dancing on Strictly. The couple's son Thiago has also struggled with you being away on tour more than we thought, Gemma added.

The family's discussion highlights the challenges of balancing career and home life, especially with young children. Gorka's touring schedule and previous commitments in Spain have taken a toll, leading to the difficult but mutual decision to step away from Strictly. Gemma, who has often been portrayed as the more outspoken half of the duo, defended her character, insisting she is kind and supportive. The couple's banter on the podcast reveals their playful dynamic, but also underlying tensions about public perception.

Meanwhile, fans have reacted with mixed feelings to Gorka's departure from the show, with some supporting the family's decision and others expressing disappointment. As they look ahead, both Gorka and Gemma are focused on their children and finding a sustainable work-life balance. The podcast continues to offer an intimate look into their lives, where they navigate parenthood, marriage, and careers in the public eye. Despite the occasional squabble, they remain united in their commitment to each other and their family.

With Gorka's tour ongoing, Gemma manages the household, and both are grateful for the time they can spend together when he is home. The couple's journey serves as a relatable example for many parents striving to juggle professional demands with family priorities





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