Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson Reveal Heartfelt Reasons Behind Strictly Departure

Professional dancer Gorka Marquez explains his decision to leave Strictly Come Dancing after ten years, prioritizing his children Mia and Thiago over his television career.

The world of ballroom dance is witnessing a significant transition as Gorka Marquez bids farewell to the beloved BBC series Strictly Come Dancing . After an impressive ten-year run on the glittering dance floor, the professional dancer and his partner Gemma Atkinson have clarified that the decision to step away was a mutual one.

While social media rumors suggested that Atkinson might have pushed for the exit to regain more family time, she has been quick to debunk those claims. In a candid discussion on their podcast, Lost In Translation, she emphasized that the choice was shared and born out of a deep consideration for their family dynamics.

The couple, who first found love during the 2017 series of the show, described the parting as bittersweet, acknowledging the immense growth and friendship Gorka experienced during his decade-long tenure. The catalyst for this major life change was the increasing difficulty of balancing professional commitments across two different countries. Gorka had recently ventured into the Spanish television market, securing a role as a judge on Bailando Con Las Estrellas.

This international expansion created a grueling schedule, forcing the dancer to juggle appearances in Spain with the rigorous demands of the Strictly production in the United Kingdom. The logistical nightmare of traveling back and forth became unsustainable, leading to a period where Gorka could only participate in the ensemble for the initial weeks before departing for Spain.

This fractured schedule not only took a toll on his professional consistency but also placed a significant strain on his domestic life, prompting a serious conversation about where his priorities truly lay. Central to this decision was the input of their six-year-old daughter, Mia.

In a touching revelation, Gemma shared how they involved their daughter in the decision-making process, asking her whether she preferred her father to work in Spain on weekends or remain committed to the Strictly schedule in England. Mia's response was heartfelt and decisive, stating that while she loved seeing her father dance, she valued having him home even more. This innocent yet powerful request sealed the deal for the couple.

Furthermore, the emotional impact on their two-year-old son, Thiago, became a critical factor. Unlike his older sister, Thiago had begun to struggle significantly with Gorka's absences, often becoming distressed at nursery. The realization that their children were feeling the void of his absence pushed the couple to prioritize fatherhood over the glamour of the television spotlight. This exit comes during a period of unprecedented turmoil within the Strictly Come Dancing professional roster, which many have described as a professional bloodbath.

Gorka was not alone in his departure, as the BBC implemented a brutal cast cull that saw several fan-favorites removed from the lineup. Other notable departures include Nadiya Bychkova, Karen Hauer, Michelle Tsiakkas, and Luba Mushtuk. This sweeping change has left fans questioning the direction of the show, although the BBC has since confirmed a list of returning stars.

Among those returning are Dianne Buswell, who recently welcomed her first child, and Amy Dowden, who is eager to return after a premature exit in the previous season. The returning cast also features names like Katya Jones, Neil Jones, and Vito Coppola, ensuring a mix of experience and energy for the upcoming series. As Gorka looks toward the future, he views this closed chapter with a sense of gratitude.

He believes that his time on the show taught him invaluable lessons not just about the art of dance, but about the complexities of life and human connection. While the transition is bittersweet, he is excited to embrace a new chapter focused on his role as a husband and father.

Meanwhile, the BBC is preparing for 2026 by introducing fresh professional talent to the roster. The established judging panel, including Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Shirley Ballas, will remain in place to maintain the show's high standards of critique.

For Gorka and Gemma, the focus has now shifted from the applause of the audience to the quiet joys of home life, proving that sometimes the greatest victory is knowing when to step away from the limelight for the sake of those who matter most





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