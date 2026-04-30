Gorka Marquez Bids Farewell to Strictly Come Dancing After a Decade of Grace and Glamour

After ten years of dazzling performances and guiding celebrities on the dancefloor, Spanish ballroom star Gorka Marquez announces his departure from Strictly Come Dancing. The 35-year-old professional dancer, who joined the show in 2016, leaves behind a legacy of passion, love, and lifelong friendships. While fans mourn his exit, his wife Gemma Atkinson is reportedly relieved, and Marquez hints at a possible return in a judging role. His departure marks the end of an era but opens new opportunities for the beloved dancer.

For over a decade, Gorka Marquez has captivated Strictly Come Dancing audiences with his charm and skill, guiding female celebrities through the dancefloor with ease.

On Tuesday, the 35-year-old Spanish ballroom star announced his departure from the BBC's flagship show, leaving fans heartbroken. Marquez, who joined the show in 2016, is the latest in a series of professional dancers to leave following a cast overhaul, including popular dancers Karen Hauer, Nadiya Bychkova, Luba Mushtuk, and Michelle Tsiakkas. While some dancers have expressed their feelings about leaving, Marquez emphasized in his statement that his decision to quit was entirely his own.

He wrote, I’ve decided that now is the time to hang up my dance shoes and say goodbye to Strictly Come Dancing. He expressed gratitude to the program and the BBC for everything, stating that being part of the show was more than just a professional opportunity. Over the past 10 years, it allowed me to build a career from my passion, find love, start a family, and make lifelong friends. For that, I will forever be thankful.

Marquez will continue to be involved in the Strictly family as a judge on the Spanish version of the show, Bailando con las Estrellas, watching from the sidelines. He hinted at a possible return to the UK version in a different role, saying, Now it’s time to take a step back, enjoy the sidelines... and hopefully hold up a few paddles and give out some tens along the way.

While his departure is a blow to his female fans, his wife of six years, Gemma Atkinson, is reportedly relieved. The actress and presenter, who met Marquez while competing on the show in 2017, has watched him perform on prime-time television for eight years while raising their children, Mia, seven, and Thiago, three, in Cheshire. A Strictly source revealed that Gemma won’t allow anything like the Strictly curse to happen to their marriage, emphasizing their strong bond and two children.

The curse has split many families, so Gorka’s departure from the show is a relief for any wife. There is no suggestion that Marquez has ever cheated on Gemma, but his close friendship with fellow pro-dancer Jowita Przystał raised some eyebrows. The Polish star, who was rumored to have had a romance with her partner in 2024, found support in Marquez.

A show source explained that Gorka and Jowita struck up a lovely friendship, with Marquez offering invaluable guidance as a seasoned professional. Despite unkind whispers about their friendship, there is no evidence of anything more than a platonic bond. Still, one star connected to the show observed that Jowita’s beauty might make any wife uneasy, even if Marquez is doing nothing wrong.

Last year, Marquez reduced his hours on the show to focus on judging the Spanish version, Bailando con las Estrellas, and he will continue in that role. He did return for the final weeks of the last UK series to perform in group numbers. A well-placed Strictly source revealed that Marquez is looking for a role with more longevity and thoroughly enjoyed his time on the Spanish show.

Judging is the obvious step forward for him, and he might return to the UK version in a different capacity. The BBC issued a statement thanking Marquez for his dedication and wishing him continued success in his judging role





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Strictly Come Dancing Gorka Marquez Gemma Atkinson Dancing BBC

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gorka Márquez quits Strictly Come Dancing pro lineup after 10 yearsGorka Márquez is the latest professional to leave Strictly Come Dancing, it has been confirmed.

Read more »

Gorka Marquez Confirms Departure from Strictly Come DancingStrictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez has announced he is leaving the show, citing scheduling conflicts and a desire to enjoy a new chapter. This follows a wave of departures among the show's professional dancers and hosts.

Read more »

Gorka Marquez quits Strictly Come Dancing as he issues 'goodbye' statementGorka is now the fifth professional dancer to leave the BBC One dance show before the 2026 series later this year

Read more »

Gorka Marquez quits Strictly Come Dancing after 10 years in major BBC shake-upGorka Marquez has announced he is leaving Strictly Come Dancing after a decade on the BBC series, revealing his decision in an Instagram post in which he thanked the show for its impact on his life and career

Read more »

Gorka Marquez quits Strictly Come Dancing after 10 yearsMarquez met his partner, influencer and presenter Gemma Atkinson, on the show in 2017

Read more »

Gorka Márquez Quits Strictly Come Dancing After 10 Years As A ProfessionalDaniel Welsh is the Entertainment Editor at HuffPost UK. He has been covering film, TV and music for HuffPost UK since 2014, and has also presented the digital interview series Build London, the HuffPost UK entertainment panel show Good Vibes Only and the podcast Into It.

Read more »