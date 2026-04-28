Gorka Marquez Confirms Departure from Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez has announced he is leaving the show, citing scheduling conflicts and a desire to enjoy a new chapter. This follows a wave of departures among the show's professional dancers and hosts.

Gorka Marquez , a beloved professional dancer on the popular BBC show Strictly Come Dancing , has officially announced his departure from the program. This confirmation arrives approximately two months after initial reports surfaced suggesting he was potentially facing removal from the lineup.

Marquez’s exit is part of a larger reshuffling of the professional dancer roster, marking a significant period of change for the show as it prepares for its twenty-fourth series. The changes are being described as a 'bloodbath' by some, indicating a substantial overhaul of the established team.

Marquez shared the news with his followers on Instagram, explaining that his decision stems from ongoing scheduling difficulties between his commitments to Strictly Come Dancing and his role on the Spanish version of the show, Dancing With The Stars Spain. He emphasized that this wasn’t a sudden decision, but rather a considered step following a previous choice to reduce his full-time involvement.

However, he also expressed a deep sense of gratitude for the decade he spent as part of the Strictly family. Marquez highlighted that the show provided him with far more than just a career; it facilitated personal growth, allowing him to pursue his passion, find love with his partner Gemma Atkinson, start a family, and forge lasting friendships. He specifically thanked the BBC and the entire Strictly team for the opportunities and support he received throughout his tenure.

Despite stepping away from the competitive dance floor, Marquez is enthusiastic about continuing his connection to the show through the upcoming Strictly Pro Tour, where he will perform alongside other professional dancers. He playfully anticipates a new role as a spectator, looking forward to offering encouragement and scoring performances. The departure of Gorka Marquez adds to a growing list of professional dancers leaving Strictly Come Dancing.

Luba Mushtuk, Karen Hauer, Nadiya Bychkova, and Michelle Tsiakkas have also been confirmed as departing professionals. The show’s producers have yet to announce replacements for these dancers, leaving speculation rife about the composition of the professional lineup for the next series. This period of transition extends beyond the dancers, as Strictly is also searching for new hosts to take over from Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, who will be stepping down after the 2025 Christmas Special.

The combined departures of established dancers and hosts signal a significant turning point for the show, prompting anticipation and curiosity about the direction it will take in the coming years. The show’s longevity and popularity suggest that despite these changes, it will continue to captivate audiences with its blend of glamour, competition, and heartwarming stories. Marquez’s message concluded with a heartfelt thank you to his supporters, encouraging them to continue dancing and celebrating the joy of movement.

His legacy on the show will undoubtedly be remembered fondly by fans and colleagues alike





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