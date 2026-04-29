Gorka Marquez Reveals 'Painful' Rehearsals Amid Strictly Exit

Strictly Come Dancing's Gorka Marquez shares his physical struggles during rehearsals for the Pro Tour following his decision to leave the BBC show after 10 years, alongside details of the show's wider cast changes.

Gorka Marquez , the professional dancer known for his decade-long tenure on the BBC 's Strictly Come Dancing , has revealed he is experiencing significant physical pain during rehearsals for the upcoming Strictly Pro Tour .

This comes shortly after his announcement of a permanent departure from the main show, citing scheduling conflicts with Dancing With The Stars Spain and a desire for a new chapter. Marquez described the intense eight-hour daily rehearsals as akin to running an ultra-marathon, admitting his back is 'in bits' but expressing his continued love for performing. He shared these struggles on a recent episode of his podcast, Lost In Translation, co-hosted with his fiancé, Gemma Atkinson.

Marquez's decision to leave Strictly is part of a larger shake-up within the program, with several other professional dancers – Luba Mushtuk, Karen Hauer, Nadiya Bychkova, and Michelle Tsiakkas – also departing. This wave of changes signals a move by producers towards a 'fresh start' for the show, with a focus on attracting a younger audience. Reports suggest that dancers with larger social media followings, particularly on platforms like TikTok, are being prioritized in the selection process.

The departure of long-standing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman further underscores this shift. Marquez previously took a temporary break from Strictly to serve as a judge on the Spanish version of the show, Bailando Con Las Estrellas, highlighting the challenges of balancing commitments across different productions. Despite the physical toll and his departure from the main show, Marquez remains enthusiastic about the Strictly Pro Tour and continuing his association with the 'Strictly family'.

He expressed gratitude for the opportunities the show has provided him over the past ten years, including the chance to build a career, find love with Gemma Atkinson, and start a family. While he steps away from full-time dancing on Strictly, he looks forward to supporting the show from the sidelines and potentially offering his expertise as a judge.

The search for new hosts and professional dancers is ongoing, as producers aim to revitalize the beloved program for its 24th series and beyond. Marquez's journey on Strictly has been marked by three final appearances and a lasting connection with both the show and its audience





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