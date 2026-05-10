Gorka Marquez's exit from Strictly: dancer's bittersweet decision and juggling act with work in Spain

Former Strictly star Gorka Marquez has announced his departure from the BBC show, amid the cast bloodbath. The dancer juggled his work in Spain with the show, and after conversations with his daughter Mia, he decided to prioritize his family.

Former Strictly star Gorka Marquez flashed a grin as he was spotted leaving the London Palladium following the latest performance of Strictly: The Professionals tour on Friday.

The Spanish dancer, 35, announced last month that he would not be returning to the BBC show, amid the cast bloodbath, which saw other fan-favourite dancers axed. Gorka cut a casual figure following the performance in a grey sweater which he teamed with grey trousers and a pair of comfy trainers. Giving a thumbs up, he completed the look with a baseball cap and carried his essentials in a viral Trader Joe's tote bag.

Gorka and fiancée Gemma Atkinson recently have revealed it was a joint decision for the dancer the BBC series after ten years. After Gemma admitted that the couple, who met on the 2017 series of Strictly, had known the outcome of the 'bittersweet' decision 'for a long time', she was keen to point out.

The dancer previously took a short break from the show after signing up for a three-week stint as a judge on its Spanish version, Bailando Con Las Estrellas, in 2025. A schedule clash with Strictly Come Dancing resulted in Gorka appearing as part of the ensemble for the first seven weeks before travelling to Spain for a month, returning to the BBC show for its eleventh week.

Gorka and Gemma explained that juggling his work in Spain with Strictly became too much, and after conversations with their daughter Mia, six, they decided he needed to prioritise his family. On Wednesday the BBC finally confirmed the professional dancers that will be returning for the new series, after a string of stars were axed in a brutal cast cull. In recent months Nadiya Bychkova, Karen Hauer, Michelle Tsiakkas, Luba Mushtuk, and Gorka Marquez have all been given the boot.

But the dancers that will be back on the dancefloor later this year have now been announced, and they include Dianne Buswell, Amy Dowden, Julian Caillon, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Jowita Przystał, Johannes Radebe, Aljaž Škorjanec, Alexis Warr, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, Lauren Oakley, and Vito Coppola. Bosses also revealed that there will be brand new professional dancers joining the line-up in 2026, while judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Head Judge Shirley Ballas are also set to return





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Strictly Come Dancing Gorka Marquez BBC Show Cast Bloodbath Cast Cull Professional Dancers Judges Strictly: The Professionals Tour

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