Gospel Star Tina Campbell Facing Divorce as Husband Files for Separation

Gospel music artist Trecina 'Tina' Campbell is headed for divorce after her husband, Glendon 'Teddy' Campbell, filed paperwork to end their 25-year marriage, citing irreconcilable differences and a separation dating back to June 2024. The couple shares two minor children, and Teddy Campbell has requested visitation while deferring spousal support and indicating no marital property to divide.

Gospel music sensation Trecina 'Tina' Campbell is reportedly facing divorce proceedings after her husband, Glendon 'Teddy' Campbell, initiated legal action to end their marriage. Court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court reveal that Teddy Campbell cited irreconcilable differences as the primary reason for the split from his 51-year-old wife. The couple, who have been married for over 25 years, with their wedding date listed as August 12, 2000, have reportedly been separated since June 2024. This information was first brought to light by TMZ and subsequently reported by the Daily Mail, which has reached out to both Tina and Teddy Campbell for comment.

Teddy Campbell, an accomplished musician in his own right, has had a distinguished career as a drummer, including a multi-year tenure with The Tonight Show house band and work on American Idol. He has also performed lead vocals for the group Soul Seekers. The divorce filing indicates that the couple shares two minor children: Santana, aged 13, and Glendon Theodore II, aged 16. While Teddy Campbell provided the necessary information for his children, he did not check a box for the court to determine custody arrangements, instead requesting visitation be established. Regarding financial matters, Teddy has indicated that spousal support arrangements will be determined at a later date. Notably, he also suggested a relatively amicable separation, stating that there is no marital property that requires division by the court.

Tina Campbell is widely recognized as a founding member of the Grammy-winning gospel duo Mary Mary, alongside her older sister Erica Campbell, with whom she has performed since 1988. In addition to her work with Mary Mary, Tina has pursued a successful solo career. She launched her solo debut in 2014 with the album It's Personal, which achieved considerable success, topping Billboard's US Gospel chart and reaching number 10 on the US Indie chart. Her subsequent solo release, It's Still Personal in 2017, also performed well on the US Gospel Chart. Reports suggest that Campbell has an upcoming album titled Testify currently in production.

The extent to which the Campbells may have privately negotiated the terms of their divorce prior to Teddy's official filing remains unclear, but the court documents paint a picture of a legal separation with requests for visitation and a deferral on spousal support, while indicating no assets to divide.





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tina Campbell Teddy Campbell Divorce Gospel Music Mary Mary

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Neurologist Reveals Key to Boosting Brain Health: Active Engagement with MusicA neurologist highlights the benefits of active engagement with music, such as singing, playing an instrument, or dancing, for enhancing brain networks and connectivity. The expert emphasizes that passive listening alone is insufficient and that active participation leads to greater cognitive benefits, potentially strengthening neural plasticity and improving cognitive functions.

Read more »

Neurologist Reveals Key to Brain Health: Active Engagement with MusicA neurologist highlights the benefits of active engagement with music, such as playing instruments, singing, or dancing, for strengthening brain networks, connectivity, and cognitive function. The expert emphasizes that passive listening alone is insufficient and active participation is key to maximizing brain benefits.

Read more »

Bethenny Frankel Enters 'Intentional Dating Era' with New RomanceFormer Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel is reportedly dating Miami-based financial advisor Shane L. Campbell. The couple made their first public appearance at a recent event in Miami Beach. Frankel has expressed excitement about the new relationship and is embracing a new chapter in her dating life after her 'traumatic' divorce from Jason Hoppy.

Read more »

Bethenny Frankel Enjoys New Romance with Miami-Based Financial AdvisorBethenny Frankel, former Real Housewives of New York City star, is dating Miami-based financial advisor Shane L. Campbell. They made their first public appearance at the 2026 Global Champions Arabians Tour in Miami Beach, where they were seen holding hands and enjoying each other's company. Frankel is in an 'intentional dating era' and is thrilled about the new relationship. The news comes after she candidly discussed her difficult divorce.

Read more »

Irish Music Legend Moya Brennan Dies at 73: Tributes Pour InThe world is mourning the loss of Moya Brennan, the iconic Irish singer and harpist, known as the 'First Lady of Celtic music,' who has died at 73. Tributes are pouring in for the Clannad lead singer, celebrating her musical legacy and cultural impact.

Read more »

Johnny Cash 'never forgot' Scottish roots and was inspired by local folk musicThe music legend's son has revealed that he 'was greatly influenced' by Scotland.

Read more »