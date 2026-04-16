Gospel Star Tina Campbell Heads Towards Divorce as Husband Files

Gospel singer Trecina 'Tina' Campbell is reportedly divorcing her husband, Glendon 'Teddy' Campbell, after more than 25 years of marriage. Teddy Campbell filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences, and the couple has two minor children. He has requested visitation rights and indicated no property division is needed.

Gospel music sensation Trecina 'Tina' Campbell is reportedly facing a divorce, as her husband, Glendon 'Teddy' Campbell, has initiated legal proceedings to end their marriage. Court documents obtained reveal that Teddy Campbell filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, citing irreconcilable differences as the cause for their separation.

The couple, married for over 25 years, with their wedding date listed as August 12, 2000, have been living apart since June 2024, according to the filing. This development was first reported by TMZ. Teddy Campbell, an accomplished musician in his own right, having served as a drummer for The Tonight Show house band and worked on American Idol, as well as being a lead singer for the Soul Seekers, has outlined his requests in the divorce petition. He and Tina share two minor children: Santana, aged 13, and Glendon Theodore II, aged 16. While Teddy has provided their information, he has not indicated a need for the court to determine custody arrangements, though he has requested visitation rights. Regarding financial matters, spousal support is to be determined at a later date, and notably, Teddy has indicated that there is no marital property requiring division by the court, suggesting a potentially amicable split. Tina Campbell, a prominent figure in the gospel music world as one half of the Grammy Award-winning duo Mary Mary alongside her sister Erica Campbell since 1988, has also pursued a successful solo career. Her solo debut in 2014 was followed by the release of her album It's Personal in 2015, which garnered significant success on gospel and independent charts. Her subsequent solo work, It's Still Personal, also performed well on gospel charts. With an upcoming album titled Testify reportedly in the works, Tina Campbell is navigating a significant personal transition alongside her continued contributions to gospel music. The extent to which the couple has resolved divorce details privately prior to Teddy's filing remains unclear





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