Gossip Girl's Kelly Rutherford Unaware of Blake Lively's Legal Battle with Justin Baldoni

Kelly Rutherford, known for her role in Gossip Girl, reveals she's not following the legal case between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. While discussing her current life and potential Gossip Girl spin-off plans, Rutherford shared she is unaware of the details regarding the lawsuit. This comes after Baldoni won a pre-trial, with only a few claims remaining.

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Kelly Rutherford , known for her role as Lily van der Woodsen in the hit CW series Gossip Girl , shared her lack of awareness regarding the ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni . The actress revealed that she hasn't been following the legal proceedings closely, stating, 'I don't know that much about it, to be honest.

' Rutherford's comments come in the wake of a significant pre-trial victory for Baldoni, where a judge dismissed all of Lively's sexual harassment claims, leaving only breach of contract, retaliation, and aiding and abetting retaliation as remaining claims. The legal dispute, which began in December 2024, has garnered considerable attention, making Rutherford's admission of unfamiliarity somewhat surprising to fans and media outlets alike. Despite her lack of knowledge about the specific details of the lawsuit, Rutherford expressed openness to the possibility of a Gossip Girl spinoff, stating her enthusiasm for the show and the potential of incorporating the original cast. She drew a comparison to the Star Wars franchise, suggesting that the integration of original characters could provide a valuable connection for the audience, enhancing the appeal of any future iterations. This willingness contrasts with her current distance from the legal drama, indicating a focus on her own career and personal life.\Rutherford's interview also touched upon her current relationships with her former co-stars and her personal life. She mentioned staying in touch with Taylor Momsen and maintaining a close friendship with Ed Westwick, even giving a speech at his 2024 wedding. She also highlighted her close relationship with Caroline Lagerfelt, who played her mother in Gossip Girl, and who attended her recent fragrance launch event. Rutherford, who has been residing in Monaco for the past decade, shared that her children, Hermés and Helena, were in New York City for her fragrance press tour. She provided updates on her children's pursuits, mentioning her son's involvement in acting, modeling, and scriptwriting, while her daughter is preparing to attend law school. Rutherford reflected on her past experiences, including a challenging international custody battle, and expressed her satisfaction with the current state of her life. She indicated a desire to prioritize projects that align with her passions, indicating her life is at a place where things are really nice.\Rutherford's remarks also contrast with her previous statements from 2019, when she indicated she stayed in touch with Lively and attended her premieres. This time, she confessed to not knowing much about Lively's lawsuit with Baldoni. She confirmed she is still mainly based in Monaco. The actress also noted that she's been in contact with some of her former Gossip Girl co-stars, but acknowledged that everyone has been occupied with their respective personal and professional endeavors. The latest update on the case itself has been the pre-trial win, with the judge throwing out most of the claims against Justin Baldoni. While Rutherford is not fully aware of the legal battle between Lively and Baldoni, she's open to a Gossip Girl spin-off that would incorporate the original cast. Rutherford is also promoting her new Veronique Gabai fragrance, Rose Première by Kelly Rutherford. Rutherford's comments come amidst the ongoing legal battle, which is due back in court in May. In the same manner, Armie Hammer, another actor from Gossip Girl, weighed in on the legal battle in March 2025





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