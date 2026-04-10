Gossip Girl's Kelly Rutherford Unaware of Blake Lively's Legal Battle with Justin Baldoni

Kelly Rutherford, known for her role as Lily van der Woodsen in Gossip Girl, admits she's not following the legal case between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. Rutherford expressed her interest in a Gossip Girl spin-off incorporating the original cast.

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Kelly Rutherford , known for her role as Lily van der Woodsen in the hit CW series Gossip Girl , revealed her surprising lack of awareness regarding the ongoing legal battle between her former co-star Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni . The actress, when asked about the lawsuit, admitted she wasn't following the case closely, stating, I don't know that much about it, to be honest. I know it's in the news. I just don't know that much about it, you know.

Rutherford's comments come amidst a significant development in the legal proceedings, where Baldoni secured a major pre-trial victory with the dismissal of Lively's sexual harassment claims, leaving only three claims remaining: breach of contract, retaliation, and aiding and abetting retaliation. This legal saga, which began in December 2024, has captivated media attention, making Rutherford's admission of ignorance all the more noteworthy, particularly given her close relationship with Lively during their time on Gossip Girl. Despite her lack of knowledge about the current legal situation, Rutherford expressed her enthusiasm for a potential Gossip Girl spin-off that would incorporate the original cast, drawing a comparison to the Star Wars franchise and suggesting that bringing back familiar characters would be a nice thing to do for the audience. The original Gossip Girl aired for six seasons from 2007 to 2012, with an HBO Max reboot following in 2021 before being canceled in 2023. Rutherford emphasized her desire to pursue projects that touch her heart and things she loves to do, reflecting on the incredible experience of being on Gossip Girl and her current focus on enjoying her life and family. In the interview, Rutherford also mentioned staying in touch with some of her former co-stars, including Taylor Momsen and Ed Westwick, with whom she shares a close friendship, even giving a speech at his wedding in 2024. She also highlighted her close relationship with Caroline Lagerfelt, who played her mother in the show, as Lagerfelt attended her recent fragrance launch event in New York City. Rutherford's remarks mark a contrast from her earlier statements in 2019, where she indicated she remained in contact with Lively and attended her premieres. Furthermore, she spoke about her recent press tour to promote her new fragrance and about her children and their future plans. Her son is pursuing acting, modeling, writing and photography and her daughter is planning to go to law school next year. Finally she referred to her international custody battle which had lasted for years and about the fact that things are really nice now. \During the interview, Rutherford discussed her current life and career, including the promotion of her new Veronique Gabai fragrance, Rose Première by Kelly Rutherford. She also shared updates on her children's pursuits, mentioning her son's involvement in acting, modeling, writing scripts, and photography, and her daughter's plans to attend law school. She mentioned she has resided in Monaco for about a decade. Rutherford also touched upon her past international custody battle with her ex-husband, Daniel Giersch, expressing relief that things are now going well. Her comments provide a glimpse into her personal and professional life beyond Gossip Girl, showcasing her current priorities and the people she values. The actress's casual remarks about her co-star's legal drama highlights how individual cast members may or may not follow the ongoing news in their past work, and how they prioritize their personal relationships and professional ventures. It underscores the ongoing interest in the original Gossip Girl cast and potential reunions. The fact that Armie Hammer, who had a guest role in the show, also weighed in on the matter highlights the ongoing interest in all cast members and the media. The fact that many members of the cast are busy with their own families and work explains why Rutherford is not in touch with everyone. She added that she had a lot of fun on the show, and that she enjoys everything she does now. This also includes spending time with her children. The actress's current focus seems to be her kids and her career at this moment.\The news of Rutherford's disinterest in Lively's legal troubles highlights how different cast members from a successful show can diverge in their awareness and involvement in each other's current affairs. The fact that Rutherford is not actively following the case does not necessarily indicate a strained relationship with Lively; it could simply mean that she has her own priorities, life experiences, and professional endeavors. The dismissal of sexual harassment claims against Baldoni is a significant turning point in the legal battle, leaving the breach of contract, retaliation, and aiding and abetting retaliation claims to be resolved. Lively and Baldoni are scheduled to appear in court again in May. The fact that the story involves Gossip Girl, a show that enjoys immense popularity, ensures that all related news gets significant media attention. The fact that Rutherford is still in touch with other cast members and is in favor of a possible spin-off indicates the strong bond between the cast even years after the show has ended. Rutherford's comments also provide insight into the lives of other Gossip Girl cast members and show that the original Gossip Girl cast is still a point of interest for fans and the media





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Gossip Girl's Kelly Rutherford Unaware of Blake Lively's Legal Battle with Justin BaldoniKelly Rutherford, known for her role in Gossip Girl, reveals she's not following the legal case between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. While discussing her current life and potential Gossip Girl spin-off plans, Rutherford shared she is unaware of the details regarding the lawsuit. This comes after Baldoni won a pre-trial, with only a few claims remaining.

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