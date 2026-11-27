Neil and Nadine Gould secure final legal victory against neighbor Carol Esteban over shared driveway access, reducing her costs liability to £81,000 after Court of Appeal ruling.

Neil and Nadine Gould have successfully concluded a costly legal battle with their neighbor Carol Esteban regarding access rights to their shared driveway in Wales. The couple won backing from the Court of Appeal, ending a bitter feud that began over the interpretation of a 1964 property document. The ruling allows the Goulds to drive further along the track to park their vehicle at their home, Cwmtawe Villa.

Core Dispute Over Easement Boundaries

The conflict originated from a missing reference point on a historical map attached to a conveyancing document. The document granted the owners of Cwmtawe Villa an easement to use a track owned by Cwmtawe Farm for access on foot or by vehicle. However, the map only marked the starting point of this right of way near the main road junction. It failed to indicate where the right of way ended, creating ambiguity about how far the Goulds could drive.

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Carol Esteban, who operates a glamping site on the adjacent 60 acres of ancient woodland, argued that the easement ended exactly opposite the Goulds' front door. She claimed this interpretation was supported by a later map and the physical presence of a thick hedge that surrounded the villa when the right was granted in 1949. According to Ms. Esteban, it would make no sense for the right of way to extend beyond the gap in the hedge near the front entrance.

Judge Rejects Absurdity Argument

Previously, Judge Milwyn Jarman KC rejected Ms. Esteban's interpretation, labeling it absurd and impracticable. He noted that under her proposed limit, the Goulds would be forced to drive their cars to a point adjacent to their front door and then reverse down the entire track to exit. This would prevent them from parking on the track or turning around on the farm land without navigating the narrow gap in the hedge.

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Judge Jarman explained that such an interpretation would effectively defeat the purpose of the easement. He stated that the Goulds needed to be able to access their property as a modern homeowner would, which includes parking their car on their own hardstanding. The judge ruled that the easement extended far enough for the Goulds to turn off the track and access their parking space safely.

Appeal Court Upholds Access Rights

Ms. Esteban appealed the initial High Court decision, with her lawyer Daniel Bromilow arguing that the judge had not properly construed the original 1949 conveyance. Bromilow claimed the judge substituted his own view of what the parties should have agreed upon rather than interpreting the actual contract. He cited the legal principle that judges should avoid rewriting contracts to assist or penalize specific parties.

However, the Court of Appeal, led by Lord Justice Fancourt, disagreed. Lord Justice Fancourt ruled that the right of way must be construed in a way that makes it effective. He emphasized that the grantor and grantee in 1949 intended for the right to be usable for gaining entry onto the property. While they may have envisioned horses or pony and carts at the time, the right must adapt to include modern private motor cars.

Final Costs Bill Reduction

The successful appeal brings the neighbors' war to a legal close, confirming the Goulds' right to park on their property. While the court upheld the Goulds' access rights, Ms. Esteban was partially successful in reducing her financial liability. The court cut the costs bill she had to pay the Goulds from £135,000 to £81,000. This amount covers the legal expenses incurred by Neil and Nadine Gould during the appeal process.