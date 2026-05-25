Government Allocates £7.5 Million to Kick‑Start New National Forest in Midlands or North England

Defra has pledged up to £7.5 million over five years to develop a new national forest covering 200‑600 square miles in either the Midlands or northern England, part of a £1 billion parliamentary commitment to tree planting and forestry sector growth.

The government has announced a substantial financial boost for the creation of a new national forest , one of three flagship woodland projects promised by the Labour Party in its election manifesto.

The prospective forest will be sited either in the Midlands or in the northern region of England, covering an area estimated between 200 and 600 square miles. Funding of up to £7.5 million has been earmarked for a five‑year period, with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) now inviting delivery partners to submit proposals that will help translate the vision into reality.

This injection of capital forms part of a broader parliamentary commitment to invest more than £1 billion in tree‑planting initiatives and to strengthen the forestry sector throughout the current parliamentary term. Defra explained that the new forest will be designed to serve healthy communities, stimulate local economies, and enhance biodiversity. By bringing trees and woodlands closer to towns and villages, the project aims to provide recreation spaces, improve air quality, and foster a sense of place for residents.

Nature Minister Mary Creagh highlighted the strategic importance of the initiative, stating that after the successful launch of the Western Forest – which stretches from the Cotswolds to the Mendips – and the OxCam Arc Forest, the government is now seeking the next large‑scale woodland to anchor the Midlands or the North. Creagh urged any organisation with the requisite expertise and a clear vision to come forward, emphasizing that the forest will be a catalyst for regional regeneration and environmental resilience.

The first of the new national forests, the Western Forest, was announced in March of the previous year and has already seen the commencement of planting activities. The project targets the planting of more than 20 million trees across Bristol, Wiltshire, Gloucestershire and Somerset by 2050, a scale that underlines the ambition behind England’s forest strategy.

Officials anticipate that the upcoming forest will deliver similar, if not greater, benefits: bolstering local economies, creating jobs in timber production and eco‑tourism, and providing a living laboratory for sustainable land‑management practices. As the call for bids opens, stakeholders from local authorities, community groups, private landowners and environmental charities are expected to compete for the opportunity to shape the landscape of the Midlands or North, forging a legacy of green infrastructure that will serve generations to come





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