The UK Government is introducing a staggered age of consent for 16-year-olds and banning NDAs used to silence harassment victims, effective January.

The UK Government has confirmed it will implement a staggered age of consent for 16 and 17-year-olds while simultaneously cracking down on the misuse of non-disclosure agreements to silence victims of abuse.

Home Secretary Andy Burnham stated that these measures are being prioritized as part of a major legal overhaul following high-profile convictions and allegations involving powerful figures. The reforms aim to prevent older individuals from exploiting their status to engage in sexual activity with younger partners and to stop wealthy elites from using legal contracts to hide harassment.

Cracking Down on Non-Disclosure Agreements

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The government is bringing forward plans to restrict the use of non-disclosure agreements under the Employment Rights Act and the Victims and Courts Act. Starting in January, it will become unlawful to gag employees who have experienced harassment or discrimination in the workplace. These legislative changes will void confidentiality clauses if they are used to prevent workers from reporting criminal conduct or to suppress evidence of discrimination. This shift ensures that victims of crime can speak freely to police, family, friends, or media without legal repercussions from their employers.

Staggered Age of Consent for Minors

Andy Burnham is actively considering the introduction of a staggered age of consent specifically to protect 16 and 17-year-olds from exploitation by significantly older partners. Equalities Minister Bridget Phillipson explained that the government is seeking to draw a clear legal line regarding relationships between minors and adults in positions of power. The proposal addresses concerns that men in media, business, politics, and church often exploit their status to abuse women. The government invites parents, young people, and victim support services to share their experiences to help inform the final design of these new protections.

High-Profile Cases Reignite Debate

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The urgency for these legal changes was highlighted by the rape conviction of comedian Russell Brand and recent allegations against David Walliams, who denies the claims. Burnham wrote in The Guardian that powerful men must no longer be allowed to use their fame and wealth to evade justice for abuse. He emphasized that the current system has too often protected the powerful while exploiting the vulnerable. The government aims to tilt the scales toward victims, ensuring that confidentiality agreements are only used to protect sensitive business information or commercial interests, not to shield abusers.

Gaps in Coverage and Future Steps

While the new laws represent a significant step forward, ministers acknowledged that gaps remain in the current proposals. Bridget Phillipson admitted that the immediate restrictions on non-disclosure agreements may not cover freelance workers or fans who experience abuse, areas the government intends to address in future legislation. The current rules apply specifically to new non-disclosure agreements and do not retroactively invalidate existing contracts. The government remains committed to closing these loopholes to ensure comprehensive protection for all victims regardless of their employment status.