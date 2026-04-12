Government Bans Deep-Fried Foods and Mandates Fruit-Rich Desserts in Major School Meal Overhaul

New food standards in England will ban deep-fried foods like fish and chips and require desserts to be at least 50% fruit, aiming to combat childhood obesity and improve children's health. The changes come as free school meals are expanded to more children.

The British government is set to implement sweeping changes to school meal standards in England, aiming to combat the rising childhood obesity crisis. These significant reforms, scheduled to be announced shortly, will drastically alter the menus available to schoolchildren, with the primary objective of promoting healthier eating habits.

The proposed changes, to be implemented by September 2027, include a ban on deep-fried foods such as battered fish and chips, fried chicken nuggets, and jam doughnuts. This decision signifies a major shift away from traditional, often heavily processed, school dinner staples. Further reinforcing the focus on nutritional value, the new regulations will also mandate that all desserts must contain at least 50% fruit, effectively eliminating popular options like chocolate sponge cake and jam roly-poly. These measures represent a comprehensive overhaul of school canteen menus, marking the most significant changes since the School Food Plan was introduced in 2013 by Leon co-founders Henry Dimbleby and John Vincent.\The government's initiative coincides with the planned expansion of free school meals to all pupils in England whose families receive Universal Credit, slated to begin at the start of the 2026 school year. This expansion, according to government projections, will benefit an additional half-a-million children with a free meal every school day. The government anticipates that this move will also free up nearly £500 per year for parents and potentially lift 100,000 children across England out of poverty. The urgency of these changes is underscored by the concerning trends in childhood obesity and dietary habits within the UK. Recent data indicates that the UK is second only to the US in terms of ultra-processed food (UPF) consumption, with almost 60% of an adult's daily diet comprising additive-laden foods. Ireland also ranks high in Europe for UFP consumption. Simultaneously, childhood obesity rates have been escalating for years, largely attributed to increased access to fast food, prolonged screen time, and sedentary lifestyles. Current statistics reveal that over one in five children in England are overweight or obese when they start primary school, with the proportion escalating to over one-third by the time they finish. In 2024/25, 24.7% of children in reception were classified as obese or overweight. Notably, severe obesity is also a growing concern, with 2.7% of girls and 3.1% of boys in reception classified as severely obese. This signifies that 2.9% of all children were severely obese, a notable increase from 2.6% the previous year.\These dietary modifications are not only designed to combat obesity, but also to address other pressing health issues impacting children. Tooth decay continues to be a leading cause of hospital admissions for children aged 5-9. By restricting high-sugar, high-fat, and heavily processed foods, the government aims to establish a healthier food environment within schools, fostering healthier eating habits and reducing the risk of diet-related health problems in the long term. The new food standards are designed to replace the current regulations, which already limit deep-fried food portions to a maximum of two per week and require the serving of at least one portion of vegetables or salad and at least one portion of fruit each day. The government's push for healthier school meals is a crucial step towards addressing the complex issue of childhood obesity and related health problems in the UK. The overhaul of school menus, coupled with the expansion of free school meals, is expected to have a significant and positive impact on the health and well-being of future generations





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