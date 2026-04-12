Government Bans Deep-Fried Foods in English Schools to Combat Childhood Obesity

New regulations will eliminate deep-fried foods and prioritize fruit in desserts as part of a major government overhaul of school meal standards, targeting childhood obesity and improving children's health in England.

The British government is implementing significant changes to school food standards in England, aiming to combat childhood obesity and improve children's health. Starting in September 2027, the new regulations will ban deep-fried foods from school dinners, including popular items like battered fish and chips, fried chicken nuggets, and jam doughnuts.

This overhaul marks the most substantial change to school canteen menus since the introduction of the School Food Plan in 2013, a plan designed to increase the nutritional value of school meals. The initiative aligns with a broader effort to address the UK's high rates of childhood obesity, a critical public health concern that has been escalating in recent years. Furthermore, the new rules stipulate that all desserts offered in school meals must contain at least 50% fruit, significantly impacting the availability of traditional sugary treats like chocolate sponge cake and jam roly-poly. This will limit the consumption of added sugars and processed foods, which have been linked to health problems, in children's diets. \These revisions are particularly timely in light of the government's plans to extend free school meals to all pupils in England whose families claim Universal Credit, starting at the beginning of the 2026 school year. The government anticipates that this expansion will benefit an additional half a million children with a free meal every school day. Alongside the nutritional benefits, the government estimates that the extension will provide financial relief to parents, putting nearly £500 back into their pockets annually, while also lifting 100,000 children out of poverty across England. The expansion will further highlight the importance of healthy eating, given that a greater number of children will be reliant on school meals for a significant portion of their daily nutrition. The initiative also aims to educate students on making better food choices.\The rationale behind these changes is rooted in concerning statistics regarding the health of children in England. Figures published in the British Medical Journal in 2024 revealed that the UK ranks second only to the United States in the consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPFs), with almost 60% of an adult's daily diet consisting of additive-laden food. The prevalence of UPFs in diets has been linked to obesity. In addition, the data from NHS England, released in November of last year, revealed that 24.7% of children in reception were classified as obese or overweight in 2024/25. This figure escalates as children progress through school, with more than one in three children being affected by the time they leave. Severe obesity rates are also concerning, with nearly 3% of children in reception deemed severely obese. These conditions contribute to tooth decay, which persists as a leading cause of hospital admissions for young children aged between five and nine. The government's decision aims to create a healthier environment for children, focusing on making nutritious foods readily available and encouraging healthier eating habits as a vital measure in safeguarding children's wellbeing





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