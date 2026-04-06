Government Considered Emergency Alerts During Southport Riots and Other 'Near Miss' Events

A Freedom of Information request reveals the UK government considered using its emergency alert system during the riots following the Southport attacks and other potential crises, but ultimately decided against it in several 'near miss' scenarios.

Following the tragic events of the Southport attacks, which claimed the lives of three schoolgirls at a Taylor Swift-themed workshop in July 2024, the government deliberated on the activation of a nationwide emergency alert system. This revelation comes from a freedom of information (FOI) request submitted to the Cabinet Office by the Press Association, exposing a series of 'near misses' where the use of these crucial alerts was contemplated but ultimately not deployed.

The emergency alert system, a tool launched in 2023, is designed to disseminate urgent warnings to the public, utilizing a loud siren-like sound and accompanying text messages delivered directly to mobile phones within the affected area. The riots, which erupted in Southport the day after the attack and quickly escalated across northern England, were found by government analysis to be largely instigated by far-right groups. These disturbances saw a wave of attacks targeting mosques, community centers, libraries, and hotels housing asylum seekers. The consideration of using the alert system during this period underscores the severity of the situation and the government's concern for public safety. The FOI documentation explicitly stated that the Cabinet Office reviewed the possibility of using the Emergency Alerts capability during the widespread disorder and unrest that occurred throughout August 2024. The decision to ultimately stand down in this and other cases raises questions about the criteria and thresholds used to determine when such alerts are warranted. \Beyond the context of the Southport riots, the FOI release details several other instances where emergency alerts were contemplated but not issued. One notable case involved the potential contamination of drinking water in the Brixham area of Devon, affecting approximately 40,000 residents. The incident, which occurred in May 2024, resulted in severe sickness and diarrhea among residents, leading to hospitalizations and widespread illness due to contamination of the water supply by the parasite cryptosporidium. While the severity of the outbreak was significant, the alert was not sent. Furthermore, the Cabinet Office assessed the potential threat posed by debris from a Chinese Zhuque-3 space rocket, which weighed 11 tonnes and could have potentially impacted the UK upon re-entry into the atmosphere. Despite the 'very low probability' of impact, the government considered issuing an alert due to the size of the debris. Ultimately, the debris crashed into Earth approximately 1,200 miles south of New Zealand in January 2026. This case highlights the multifaceted nature of risks considered by the government and the complex decision-making processes involved in determining the need for emergency alerts. Also in September 2025, the Kilroot power station in Northern Ireland neared its operational limit, potentially leading to power outages and an emergency alert was considered, but not sent. \The review of the 'near misses' also sheds light on the government's approach to severe weather events. The emergency alerts were considered during significant weather events that swept across the UK, including the widespread flooding in Cumbria, Lancashire, and Greater Manchester in 2025 and when Storm Babet brought exceptional rainfall and winds to Scotland and the North East of England in 2023. This reveals the government's awareness of the dangers posed by such events and its preparedness to utilize the alert system in the face of widespread risks to life. In response to inquiries from the PA, a government spokesperson emphasized the government's commitment to public safety, stating that the Emergency Alerts system is a vital tool. The spokesperson further highlighted that its activation threshold is very high and is strictly reserved for threats to life. This information offers further insight into how the government evaluates circumstances to activate the alert system to protect the public. The examination of these 'near misses' provides an important opportunity for ongoing dialogue about public safety, the efficacy of emergency communication systems, and the government's responsibility to protect its citizens during times of crisis. These insights allow for greater transparency, accountability, and ultimately, an enhanced capacity to safeguard communities in the face of various threats and disasters





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