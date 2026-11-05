Government Considers Ban on Smart Glasses in Private Spaces to Curb Covert Filming

The UK Government is consulting on restricting smart glasses in swimming pools and changing rooms to combat non-consensual filming of women and girls.

Ministers are actively consulting on proposals to ban the use of smart glasses in swimming pools and changing rooms as part of a broader government initiative to crack down on violence against women and girls.

This regulatory move follows growing evidence that the latest wearable technology is being exploited to film women without their consent. The Home Office has indicated that the consultation covers both restrictions on where the devices can be worn and potential limitations on which users are permitted to possess them.

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Regulatory Mechanism and Scope

The proposed restrictions aim to target environments where individuals have a reasonable expectation of privacy. Ministers are evaluating plans to restrict the use of these devices in specific public and semi-public settings, mirroring changes already implemented by some councils in Australia.

Smart glasses allow users to capture high-definition images, video, and audio while communicating hands-free. While the technology offers significant benefits for individuals with impaired vision or hearing, it has also become a tool for illicit surveillance. The Home Office is moving quickly to address the disturbance caused by unauthorized recording in sensitive areas.

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Stakeholder Positions and Political Debate

Liberal Democrat MP Anna Sabine highlighted the severity of the issue during a parliamentary debate on Wednesday, describing a disturbing trend of men filming women covertly and distributing the footage online for profit. She noted that women often discover they have been recorded only after waking up to find viral videos of themselves on social media feeds.

Sabine explained that the only visible indicator of recording is a small LED light on the glasses, which is increasingly being removed by specialized shops. These vendors, sometimes referred to as ghost Meta shops, offer to disable the lights entirely so that victims cannot detect when they are being filmed in public spaces.

Home Office minister Satvir Kaur responded to these concerns by confirming that the government is considering options to restrict smart glasses in certain settings and for certain users. She emphasized that the work is proceeding at pace to ensure public safety is maintained.

Opposition to Blanket Bans

Shadow safeguarding minister Alicia Kearns demanded more detailed information from the Labour government before any legislation is passed. She warned against imposing blanket bans without clear guidelines, arguing that the government should not have unchecked power to decide where the public may wear glasses or who is allowed to purchase them.

Kearns pointed out that during the previous Conservative government, upskirting was made a criminal offence carrying a prison sentence of up to two years. She urged Labour to follow that lead by tightening laws on covert filming and punishing offenders directly, rather than implementing broad prohibitions on technology.

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Liberal Democrats have separately called for convicted sex offenders to be banned from purchasing smart glasses. This proposal aims to prevent individuals with a history of sexual offenses from using the technology to reoffend in private spaces.

Impact on Citizens and Future Steps

Conservative peer and women's rights campaigner Baroness Davies acknowledged that smart glasses represent another innovation likely to be abused by men with bad intentions. She stated that women, girls, and children are the primary victims of this technological misuse and expressed hope that common-sense measures would be taken to prevent inevitable harm.

Violence against women and girls minister Alex Davies-Jones described smart glasses with cameras as particularly problematic due to their discreet nature. However, she also noted the positive effects of similar non-camera glasses currently used by colleagues in Parliament to assist with their work duties.

The government's consultation period will determine the final scope of any new regulations. Stakeholders are watching closely to see if the proposed bans will extend beyond swimming pools and changing rooms to other public areas where privacy concerns are heightened. The outcome of this debate will set a precedent for how wearable technology is regulated in the context of digital privacy and public safety.