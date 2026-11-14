Government Expands Youth Jobs Guarantee Scheme to 12 Months

The UK government reduces Universal Credit eligibility for its guaranteed jobs scheme from 18 to 12 months starting April. Alan Milburn calls for legal guarantees for NEETs while opposition parties debate the effectiveness of subsidies versus tax cuts.

The British government announced a significant expansion of its youth employment initiative, aiming to provide a guaranteed job opportunity to every 18-to-24-year-old on Universal Credit after just 12 months of claiming benefits. This policy shift marks a decisive move by the Department for Work and Pensions to accelerate workforce entry for young people who are currently not in education, employment, or training.

Starting in April of next year, the eligibility window for the scheme will be reduced from the previous 18-month threshold to 12 months. This accelerated timeline is designed to intervene earlier in the unemployment cycle, ensuring that young talent receives support when it is most critical for their long-term career development and financial stability.

Also read Youth scheme branded 'failure' as 42% find work or study

Scheme Mechanics and Financial Support

The taxpayer-funded programme, which rolled out nationwide at the end of November, provides under-25s on Universal Credit with a fully funded, six-month job position matched specifically to their existing skills. The government covers the cost of up to 25 hours of paid work per week at the relevant minimum wage, removing financial barriers for employers who might otherwise hesitate to hire inexperienced staff.

Officials confirmed that the funding for this expanded programme is drawn from the government's wider £2.5 billion employment support package. This substantial investment aims to bridge the gap between welfare dependency and sustainable employment, offering a structured pathway for young individuals to re-enter the labor market with practical experience.

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Alan Milburn Calls for Legal Guarantees

Alan Milburn, the former Labour health secretary, authored a major forthcoming report on tackling the rise in youth unemployment, arguing that young people deserve a legal guarantee of a route into work. He suggested that the government should have a statutory duty to ensure access to training, work, or employment support, similar to how local councils are legally responsible for housing the homeless or accommodating children in care.

Milburn's review is expected to address the record number of NEETs, which topped one million earlier this year for the first time in more than a decade. His recommendations may include introducing a new youth allowance for under-25s, replacing the current Universal Credit and personal independence payments, and potentially removing the health element for those in this age group.

Stakeholder Positions and Political Debate

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden defended the expansion, stating that no young person should be left waiting for an opportunity while employers cry out for talent. He emphasized that the government has signed a deal with the Tourism Alliance to create 50,000 jobs in the visitor economy, using work experience as a primary entry point for these positions. McFadden insisted that disability or health conditions do not rule out work and that employers can be supported to make necessary adjustments.

However, the Conservative opposition, led by Kemi Badenoch, criticized the approach as insufficient. Badenoch argued that shuffling young people onto subsidised placements does not solve the underlying problem, attributing high unemployment to high taxes. Her party's alternative plan involves halving the jobs tax and cutting business rates for 250,000 high street businesses to generate 100,000 apprenticeships annually.

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Real-World Impact and Future Reforms

The expansion of the scheme represents a practical step toward reducing the number of NEETs, a demographic that has grown significantly despite previous employment initiatives. By shortening the wait time and guaranteeing paid work, the government aims to prevent the long-term scarring effects of early career unemployment on this generation of workers.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham described the upcoming Milburn report as a watershed moment for welfare reform, although he stopped short of committing to its full implementation. He insisted that funding these reforms would involve spending differently rather than increasing overall government expenditure, signaling a strategic reallocation of resources to prioritize youth employment.