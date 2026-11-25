Ed Bearryman halts duties as Cabinet Office reviews sexual misconduct allegations involving a junior civil servant, coinciding with Downing Street influencer controversy.

Ed Bearryman, the head of the Government's influencer team, has stepped back from his duties following revelations that he was investigated for misconduct involving a relationship with a younger colleague. The Cabinet Office confirmed that the individual involved is pausing his responsibilities while the department reviews further information that has recently come to light.

Bearryman Investigation Details and Findings

The investigation centered on a relationship between Mr. Bearryman, who was forty years old at the time, and a twenty-five-year-old civil servant. Reports indicate that after a brief romantic involvement, Mr. Bearryman continued to send messages to the woman despite her explicit requests for him to stop. When she blocked his personal phone number, he reportedly emailed her work address and stated that he did not know how to cease the contact.

Also read Influencer takes down post miming to song with explicit lyrics outside No 10

The Cabinet Office initiated an investigation into these concerns after the younger civil servant raised issues regarding his behavior. An inquiry upheld an allegation that he made unwanted contact during the summer of twenty twenty-four. The department categorized this behavior as serious misconduct, yet the complainant was not informed of the full findings, even after she resigned from her position last year.

The woman involved told The Times that the decision to leave her job was driven by a feeling that authorities were unwilling to take proper action. She described the experience as heartbreaking and unfair, emphasizing the difficulty of walking away from a career she had worked hard to build. Her account highlights significant concerns about transparency and staff support within the government workplace.

Advertisement

Timing Coincides with Downing Street Scandal

This development in personnel management arises amid a growing controversy surrounding a reception hosted at Downing Street for social media personalities. The event has drawn intense scrutiny following the release of videos featuring TikToker Max Balegde performing an obscene song with sexist lyrics outside the famous black door of the Prime Minister's residence.

Mr. Balegde, who was the guest of honor at the reception on November ninth, filmed footage inside the building and attached an obscene caption to the post. In the video, he posed by the fireplace where former Premier Rishi Sunak had greeted Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, using a phrase containing a severe profanity. He also claimed that Andy Burnham had invited him back for tea, a claim denied by a No. 10 spokesman who stated there was no official invitation.

Further complicating the situation, footage emerged showing a second influencer, Felicia Pennant, performing an X-rated song on the steps of Downing Street on the same night. Mrs. Pennant danced to a track titled Low Budget Vagina Amanda, stating that she could not resist the performance. These events have intensified political criticism of the current administration's engagement strategies.

Political Fallout and Parliamentary Confrontation

Kemi Badenoch, the Leader of the Opposition, launched a sharp attack on Andy Burnham during Prime Minister's Questions on Tuesday. She demanded a personal apology from the Prime Minister for debasing his office by allowing such content to be recorded in such a prestigious location. Mrs. Badenoch described the comments as grotesque and disgusting, specifically referencing pejorative remarks about women.

The Conservative leader argued that the Prime Minister was prioritizing soft questions from influencers over serious political discourse. She criticized Labour MPs for their silence on the issue despite their stated commitments to fighting violence against women and girls. Mrs. Badenoch insisted that the language used was vile and called into question the standards maintained by the government.

Advertisement

Mr. Burnham refused to issue an apology, insisting that he would not regret engaging with people whom young voters rely on for information. He noted that the video had been taken down and that Mr. Balegde had apologized for the content. However, the Tories have demanded an outright ban on any return visits from the influencers involved in the scandal.

Government Response and Future Steps

A Cabinet Office spokesman emphasized that the department takes allegations of sexual harassment very seriously and acted immediately when the initial concerns were raised. The statement highlighted that an independent HR investigation was conducted at the time, demonstrating a commitment to preventing workplace harassment and supporting staff who report concerns.

The department announced it is conducting a comprehensive review of its processes and decisions regarding this case. This review aims to ensure that all procedures are robust and that staff are adequately protected. Mr. Bearryman, who had been appointed interim director of the Government Media Unit earlier this month, remains a central figure in this ongoing scrutiny.

The row shows little sign of cooling down as new details continue to emerge. The combination of internal personnel issues and high-profile political controversies has placed the Government Media Unit under intense examination. The outcome of the Cabinet Office review will likely influence future protocols for staff conduct and media interactions within the civil service.