Government Issues Warning to Stockport Council over Delayed Local Plan

The government has warned Stockport council over its ongoing failure to progress its local plan, threatening further action unless the council makes significant strides in the coming months. The council's delay in adopting a new plan has raised concerns about housing development and the future of green belt land in the borough.

Stockport council has received a warning from the government regarding its 'repeated failure' to progress its local plan . A local plan is a crucial document outlining a vision for future development in an area, including new housing construction, and guides planning decisions. Stockport council had drafted a local plan in preparation for public consultation last September, but postponed it after the government implemented mandatory housing targets.

The council, currently without overall control but led by the Lib Dems, last adopted a local plan back in 2011 and opted to withdraw from a Greater Manchester-wide development plan in 2020 due to concerns over green belt development. Matthew Pennycook, the Labour MP serving as Minister of State for Housing and Planning, has now instructed Stockport council to expedite its local plan process, threatening further action unless progress is made. In a letter to council leader Mark Roberts, Pennycook expressed his concerns, stating that since 2020, the council has not progressed to a formal consultation on a new plan. He highlighted that while the rest of Greater Manchester has adopted a joint local plan, setting strategic policies and enabling effective area planning, Stockport has lagged behind. Pennycook warned that he would not hesitate to utilize the secretary of state's intervention powers where councils fail to make progress on their plans. He further criticized the council for making 'limited plan preparation progress over the last four years against previous milestones'. Pennycook ordered Stockport council to conduct an initial consultation on its local plan by December 24th and to have a finalized plan ready for inspection by November 30th, 2026. This timeframe aligns with the council's existing timeline, which includes a planned consultation in October and submission by December 2026. Mark Roberts, the council leader, responded by stating that the government's intervention should alarm those who value the green belt. He argued that their administration published a draft local plan in 2024 that focused on sustainable development by utilizing brownfield sites. However, he claimed that the Labour government subsequently doubled the housing target, forcing a return to the drawing board and removing green belt protections while limiting councillors' ability to oppose developers. Roberts maintained that council officers were diligently working on the local plan despite delays and changes imposed by both the Conservative and Labour governments. He expressed concern that the government had fundamentally changed the game, creating a developers' charter and forcing its agenda on Stockport to concrete over the green belt, regardless of the consequences for the community. He called for residents to be outraged by the government's actions





