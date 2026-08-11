UK considers adding eBay and Vinted to under-16 social media ban

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy says the government is looking seriously at extending the under-16 social media ban to marketplaces such as eBay and Vinted amid grooming fears. The ban is due to come into force in March 2027.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy is considering extending the UK's planned under-16 social media ban to online marketplaces including eBay, Vinted and Facebook Marketplace. She said ministers were looking seriously at including the selling platforms in order to keep children safe.

The move follows concerns that messaging functions on these sites could allow strangers to contact and groom children. The ban is due to come into force in March 2027. Under the plans, children under 16 will be prohibited from using platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat. Nandy will later this year publish details of which social media platforms will be banned from having users under 16 years old.

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Nandy Confirms Marketplace Ban Consideration

This is expected to include Facebook, Instagram and X. It was reported elsewhere that Nandy could go further in the spring and extend the ban to marketplaces. When asked about eBay and Vinted, she said the government was looking seriously at including them in order to keep children safe. The full list of banned platforms has not yet been released, but YouTube, excluding YouTube Kids, is also expected to be included.

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Rani Govender, head of child safety online at the NSPCC, said the Culture Secretary was right to consider a wider range of platforms. She added: Vinted and eBay already have a minimum age of 18, so the real question is how the Government and Ofcom will ensure highly effective age checks are implemented and enforced to stop children accessing them in the first place.

The Children's Society, a charity, has warned that some young users are being asked for indecent photos in exchange for money or gifts on online selling platforms. An eBay spokesperson said the company was looking forward to understanding more and continuing to work constructively with the government. Vinted has not commented. Australia became the first country in the world to fully ban children under 16 from accessing social media, primarily due to safety concerns.

UK Adopts Stricter Australian Ban Approach

So far, children in Australia have found ways to circumvent the ban, but the UK government has said it intends to introduce stricter measures and take a tougher approach. The confirmation comes amid rising concerns about online grooming. The government has not yet released the full list of platforms that will be covered by the under-16 ban, which was confirmed last month. YouTube, excluding YouTube Kids, is also expected to be included.