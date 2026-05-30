Government May Overturn Scaling Back of Prostate Cancer Screening Programme

Health Secretary James Murray faces a decision on whether to overrule advisers who recommended restricting a national prostate cancer screening programme to only 3,000 men with high-risk genes, amid outcry from campaigners and former prime ministers who argue it will cost lives.

Ministers are prepared to consider overturning a recent decision to reject a nationwide prostate cancer screening program, a move that campaigners warn could condemn thousands of men to avoidable deaths.

Pensions Minister Torsten Bell stated he would not rule out the government overruling the recommendation from the UK National Screening Committee, which had scaled back proposals significantly. The final decision rests with the newly appointed Health Secretary, James Murray, who is scheduled to meet with the committee's chair early next week to discuss the matter. Bell, speaking on LBC, emphasized that the Health Secretary would make an independent judgment after the meeting but explicitly avoided ruling out a ministerial overruling.

He also shared a personal connection, revealing that a family member had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and was receiving treatment, underscoring the government's serious engagement with the issue. The screening committee's final recommendation, published on Thursday, limits eligibility to men aged 45 to 61 who carry the BRCA2 gene mutation and have a family history of specific cancers.

This restrictive criterion would see only about 3,000 men invited for screening, a dramatic reduction from draft guidance the previous year that would have extended checks to approximately 30,000 men. The committee justified the scaled-back approach by citing concerns about over-diagnosis and over-treatment, which can lead to unnecessary side effects and health complications from interventions for cancers that might never become life-threatening.

However, this decision has sparked intense criticism from patient advocates, medical professionals, and high-profile public figures who argue that the benefits of early detection outweigh these risks. Former Prime Ministers Rishi Sunak and David Cameron, both of whom have personal connections to prostate cancer-Sunak has campaigned on the issue and Cameron is a survivor-have joined the chorus condemning the recommendation as "deeply disappointing" and a "real step back.

" Comedian Sir Stephen Fry and Olympian Sir Chris Hoy, both prostate cancer patients, also voiced support for a national screening program. Advocates point to a major study that demonstrated a 13 percent reduction in prostate cancer mortality through screening, with one death prevented for every 456 men checked, a rate comparable to established breast and bowel cancer programs. The Daily Mail has been a leading voice in the campaign for nationwide screening to prevent needless deaths.

Minister Bell's comments signal potential government flexibility, suggesting that Health Secretary Murray may be open to reversing the committee's advice in light of the public outcry and emerging evidence. The Department of Health confirmed that Murray will give "full and careful consideration" to the recommendation and will announce the government's position in due course





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Prostate Cancer Screening UK National Screening Committee Health Secretary James Murray Torsten Bell Over-Diagnosis BRCA2 Gene Rishi Sunak David Cameron Stephen Fry Chris Hoy Mass Screening Programme Cancer Mortality Government Policy NHS

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