Government minister breaks down in tears after girl's emotional response to rapists' lenient sentences

Following a harrowing interview with a schoolgirl who was raped by two teenage boys and their families, a government minister appeared emotional, expressing concern about the lack of consequences for the attackers and urging a national conversation about treating all victims of violence with justice and respect.

A government minister broke down in tears on live TV after hearing a schoolgirl describe her overwhelming emotional response to a judge's decision to spare her rapists jail.

The teens were filmed raping two other underage girls on separate occasions. The minister, accompanied by the girl and her mother, expressed concerns about the lack of consequences for the attackers, warning that boys need to understand that such behavior is not acceptable in society. He emphasized the need for a national conversation about treating all victims of violence, including those affected by social media and online pornography, with justice and respect





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Trauma Child Abuse Moral Obligation Ministers' Emotions Intervention Required Violence Against Girls Social Media & Porn

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