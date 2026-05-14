Government plans to lower the age required to use passport e-gates at UK airports

The Government is implementing changes to passport e-gate usage to reduce congestion at UK airports, allowing eight and nine-year-olds who are at least 3ft 11in tall to use the self-service barriers to scan their passports, replacing manual border checks.

Families returning to the UK with young children this summer could see airport border queue times cut under Government plans to lower the age required to use passport e-gates .

As many as 1.5 million more children will be able to use electronic passport gates at airports like Heathrow, Gatwick, Birmingham, and Manchester from July as part of a travel rule change to ease congestion. For the first time, eight and nine-year olds who are at least 3ft 11in tall and travelling with an adult will be eligible to use the self-service barriers to scan their passports. Currently, they must have their passports checked manually by border officers





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Passport E-Gates Age Requirement Travel Rule Change Border Congestion Electronic Passport Gates Eight And Nine-Year Olds Self-Service Barriers Manual Border Checks UK Airports Heathrow Gatwick Birmingham Manchester

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