Government Plans to Slash Import Tariffs and Aid Price Squeeze; 'Great British Summer Savings' Scheme

The Government is set to slash import tariffs to ease price pressures amid the renewed cost-of-living crisis sparked by the Iran war. Chancellor Rachel Reeves has announced a package of measures, including making products like biscuits and chocolate cheaper, as savings on these items are expected to save consumers more than £150 million a year. The energy price cap is predicted to rise by £209 a year from July after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz pushed up global oil and gas prices. She has also announced a 'Great British Summer Savings' scheme, including free bus travel for children in England during the school holidays in August.

The Government is set to slash import tariffs in a bid to ease price pressures amid the renewed cost-of-living crisis sparked by the Iran war.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has set out a package of measures, including making products like biscuits and chocolate cheaper. Shoppers could save on the cost of biscuits and chocolate as part of a move that is expected to save consumers more than £150 million a year. The Government is cutting import tariffs on more than 100 types of product.

The Chancellor also announced a 'Great British Summer Savings' scheme, including free bus travel for children in England during the school holidays in August. In the Commons on Thursday, Ms Reeves will give details of policies to tackle the cost-of-living squeeze triggered by Donald Trump's war in the Middle East but is not expected to announce immediate help with rising energy bills.

The household energy price cap is predicted to rise by £209 a year from July after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz pushed up global oil and gas prices. The plan to suspend tariffs on some food imports is part of the Government's wider effort to combat rising prices.

The free bus travel scheme will allow every child aged five to 15 in England to travel on participating local routes, with the Chancellor committing more than £100 million to fund the free fares scheme and to support bus services facing increased costs. This summer, I want every family to be able to enjoy themselves and the Government's plan is the right one





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