Ministers are pressing YouTube to delete Russell Brand's accounts after his rape and sexual assault convictions, while the Ministry of Justice investigates a prison-recorded message he shared protesting his innocence.

UK government ministers are pressing YouTube to remove Russell Brand's accounts following his conviction for rape and three sexual assaults. The 51-year-old former comedian was sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison last week for offences committed between 2004 and 2009.

Ministers have held fresh talks with YouTube bosses this week, urging them to act after his conviction. A source told LBC: Meta removed his Instagram and Facebook on conviction, and there is no reason other platforms cannot do the same. Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, has already taken down some of his accounts. YouTube suspended Brand's channels from making money from adverts in 2023 for violating its creator responsibility policy.

Also read Russell Brand to be moved to third prison after innocence statement read by wife on YouTube

His account still has 6.6 million subscribers and over 1.7 billion views. Last week, Brand's wife Laura Gallacher posted a pre-recorded episode of their Sunday Service podcast. It included a message from the jailed comic protesting his innocence. Reading a statement Brand had put together behind bars, Laura said on their Sunday Service show: As you know, I am not guilty, I am not guilty for the offences I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening.

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Ministry Launches Urgent Investigation

The good news is that Christ is with us when we choose him, and I do. The Ministry of Justice has launched an urgent investigation into the YouTube broadcast, calling Brand's behaviour completely unacceptable. Officials are establishing how Brand's statement was communicated and investigating whether it was just a declaration of innocence or an attempt to influence his accusers amid a police investigation into further allegations.

While the investigation is ongoing, the Prison Service is said to be considering further action against Brand if he is found to have breached the rules. Brand is currently imprisoned at HMP Littlehey, regarded as one of the best prisons, with activities such as yoga, gardening and football on offer. He was transferred from HMP Wandsworth, considered one of Britain's toughest, and avoided being sent to HMP Wakefield, dubbed Monster Mansion. Prison sources said Brand had won the lottery.

Inmates at Littlehey, the largest prison in Europe for men convicted of sexual offences, also have phones in their cells which they can use until 11pm to ring family and friends. Prison governors have the power to restrict the ability of inmates to communicate with people on the outside if it is deemed necessary to protect victims, public safety or prison security.

Prison Service Considers Further Action

Inmates are also warned they cannot ask anyone else to share messages on their behalf that they would not be allowed to do themselves. It is understood that a decision has now been made to move Brand to a third prison, from the Category C HMP Littlehey following his earlier transfer from HMP Wandsworth in London. Downing Street officials and campaigners have reacted with fury to Brand's statement being shared on YouTube.

Labour's deputy leader Lucy Powell told LBC on Wednesday: I was appalled at that, and actually I think mainstream media should not have transmitted that either. Powell said Brand was someone who is not showing a jot of remorse, a jot of any sensitivity at all to their victims. She continued: This is somebody who has been convicted and found guilty of very, very serious offences and rape. Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham also criticised the message.

He insisted his experience with his own daughters made him aware there is too much that still goes on to compromise the safety of women and girls. He added: I can say to you I will never be complacent about these issues. We still need significant culture change, but from my point of view, we certainly do not want to hear from convicted criminals on this matter.

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Victims Campaigners Criticize Social Media

Mr Burnham said his daughters, Rosie, 24, and Anne-Marie, 21, had informed views on taking a strong stance. Victims' campaigners have criticised social media sites for allowing Brand to keep posting. Mia Latter, who alleges she was raped by Brand when she was 16 and has waived her right to anonymity, said his message was an insult and questioned why YouTube had allowed the video to be shared.

She told The Jeremy Vine Show: It was an insult to all the women that stood trial... it is an insult to the criminal justice system. Brand and his wife have also been posting on Rumble, a largely Right-wing free speech alternative to YouTube. Their videos have a link that allows viewers to tip them directly, while their account links viewers to a Brand-themed shop selling stickers of the rapist with the caption Russell Brand Stay Free.

YouTube accounts make money through advertisements and views on their videos. Creators earn around 55 per cent of the revenue from adverts with 45 per cent given to YouTube. They can earn up to four pounds per 1,000 views, and Brand's wife's latest video on their channel has racked up more than 400,000 views by midday on Monday.

Meta's community standards policy says that in order to maintain a safe environment and empower free expression it restricts or removes accounts that are harmful to the community. The government pressure on YouTube comes as Brand faces a possible ban from talking to his wife Laura Gallacher. Ministers are pleading with the tech giant after the jailed comic protested his innocence through a pre-recorded message by his wife.

The controversy continues to grow as officials await the outcome of the urgent investigation into how the message was broadcast.