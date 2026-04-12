Government Revives Wartime Manual to Prepare for Potential Conflicts

The UK government is considering reviving a detailed wartime manual, originally developed during the First World War, to enhance national preparedness for potential conflicts, with a focus on modern threats and civilian involvement. The move comes amid concerns over the UK's defence readiness and delays in defence spending plans.

The head of the armed forces has indicated that a war manual, initially developed over a century ago, could be revisited to bolster national preparedness for potential conflict. This secret manual, originating during the First World War, served as the foundation for a series of detailed 'government war books'. These manuals, meticulously crafted until the early 2000s, were shelved due to cost-cutting measures.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton suggests the revival of this manual to equip the public with essential knowledge and preparedness strategies. He emphasizes the need to incorporate lessons learned from the Cold War while adapting to the modern context, encompassing contemporary society and infrastructure. The Cabinet Office will spearhead this initiative, collaborating with various government departments. This book detailed procedures that were frequently rehearsed and is believed to have enhanced national resilience. A 1976 version of the book provides a glimpse into the past with its hand-typed, string-bound pages, presenting detailed mobilization plans for the military, civilians, and industries. It also includes crisis management strategies for shutting down schools, clearing hospitals, food rationing, and safeguarding national treasures.\Sir Richard Knighton highlighted the civilian dimension of conflict alongside the military component, as described by NATO. He stressed the necessity for civilians to be aware of the escalating threats to the UK's relative peace, which has been maintained for over three decades. This necessitates educating the populace about the threats and their roles in supporting the nation and the armed forces. He further explained the importance of building resilience into infrastructure renewals, particularly concerning water, electricity, and transportation. This demands making different choices and setting new priorities, a collaborative effort spearheaded by the Cabinet Office. Addressing the London Defence Conference, he also discussed the challenges associated with defence spending in a war footing scenario. Opposition politicians have criticized the delay in publishing detailed defence spending plans, which were expected following last autumn’s Strategic Defence Review, claiming it has left the UK unprepared and has put the defence industry in a state of uncertainty. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has called the delay a 'national scandal,' accusing the government of prioritizing “bullets over benefits,” despite promises to increase defence spending to 3.5% of GDP. Air Chief Marshal Knighton is advocating for a properly funded defence investment plan that can deliver the required outcomes, even if it requires additional time. He also stated that the UK is prepared to address threats from Russia's 'shadow fleet,' even though ships spotted off the coast have not been intercepted. He stated that the UK is ready to take action on sanctioned tankers, which is already causing Moscow to divert them, asserting the nation's readiness to respond.\Kemi Badenoch expressed concern over Britain's lack of preparedness for conflict, refuting Defence Secretary John Healey’s assertions of readiness. She stated that the nation is not ready and highlighted the absence of a comprehensive government plan to acquire equipment, weapons, and munitions, or to enact the Strategic Defence Review, or to re-arm Britain. She criticized the government’s lack of a clear financial strategy to support rearmament. This announcement comes amid ongoing conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, with implications for every British family and at a time when Britain’s global standing is uncertain. She has stated that the government has no plan to fund what is required and now it is time to make some tough choices. The question is not whether Britain should re-arm but it is what choices we must make to do so





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