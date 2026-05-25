Government's high cost of hiring young workers fueling unemployment, warns recruitment boss

A leading recruitment boss has warned that the government's high cost of hiring young workers is contributing to the rise of unemployment. James Reed, chief executive of Britain's biggest recruitment company Reed, said the cost of employing a 21-year-old has soared by 74 per cent since 2020, with the government pocketing thousands of pounds in tax and national insurance. He also mentioned the rise of AI and the decline in vacancies as factors contributing to the shortage of jobs.

The government is 'pouring fuel on the fire' of unemployment by making it more expensive to hire young workers, a leading recruitment boss has warned.

James Reed, chief executive of Britain's biggest recruitment company Reed, said there is a 'real shortage of jobs' and vacancies are declining 'relentlessly' amid the rise of AI. The situation is now worse than pre-pandemic and the best thing ministers could do to revive the tanking economy is to abolish employers' national insurance contributions, he added.

Mr Reed said the cost of employing a 21-year-old has soared by 74 per cent since 2020, with the government pocketing thousands of pounds of this in tax and national insurance. His comments came as former health secretary Alan Milburn, who is leading a government review into youth unemployment, claimed the state has failed young people in a 'shameful way' by 'transporting them into the world of benefits'.

He told BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg that youngsters were understandably suffering more mental distress than previous generations as they have 'lived through the pandemic, the rise of social media and job opportunities disappearing'. Mr Milburn said: 'The old contract in society was that each generation would do better than the last, so this is the first generation where that contract is being broken.

'This is really shameful. I mean, it's one thing to be ignorant, it's another thing to be neglectful, and we as a society, and we in politics, have been neglectful of what is frankly a scandal, and it's a scandal that we can't afford. James Reed, chief executive of Britain's biggest recruitment company Reed, said there is a 'real shortage of jobs' and vacancies are declining 'relentlessly' amid the rise of AI .

Dame Rachel De Souza, children's commissioner for England, said schools need to take more responsibility for ensuring children are ready for the workplace.

'Entry-level jobs are disappearing, so the jobs that you used to be able to get the first rung on the ladder - they've gone. 'You hear 'it's a soft generation', 'they're snowflakes', all of these terrible sort of pejorative words, everything that I've seen, everything that I've heard, all the polling that we have done for this review suggests the reverse of that.

'What is shameful is that, as we've uncovered in the course of this review, for every £25 that we spend keeping young people on benefits, we spend only a pound helping them get into work through employment support. 'So this is a failure, this is a failure of the welfare system, but it's a failure, I'm sorry, of the school system, the skills system, the health system





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Unemployment Youth Unemployment AI Recruitment National Insurance Contributions Youth Minimum Wage Alan Milburn Rachel De Souza Government Review Welfare System School System Skills System Health System

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Britain's Got Talent start time and every act performing in semi-final tonightBritain's Got Talent returns to ITV tonight for the last semi-final of the 2026 series, with eight acts competing for the final two spots in the grand finale next weekend

Read more »

Britain's love for summer comes with a warning of survival skills amid heatwave prepThe UK's enthusiastic embrace of summer, characterized by excessive enthusiasm amidst warnings of unpreparedness for extreme heat, with subsidies available for air-to-air heat pumps as the Government's response.

Read more »

Britain's Digital ID Plans Facing Criticism After Committee Report Reveals Rushed, Flawed ApproachThe House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee report criticizes the British government's handling of mandatory digital ID plans after the government's own statement earlier this week. The report finds the announcement was rushed, poorly thought out, lacked public consultation, and left ministers struggling to answer basic questions.

Read more »

Amanda Holden apologises to Britain's Got Talent guest after show complaintBritain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden stepped in to rectify the situation after a guest opened up about her experience at a live semi-final show

Read more »