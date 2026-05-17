Government's Knife-Crime Chaperone Scheme Branded 'Mad-House' After Violence Increase

A pilot scheme involving community volunteers in knife-crime hotspots patrolling routes to schools saw an increase in violence, with youth knife offences soaring by 40 per cent. The initiative was tested in the West Midlands during the 2021-2022 academic year and extended to run from August 2022 to September 2023. The chaperones were regularly put in danger and were powerless to act, facing the risk of being attacked by the feral youths they encountered.

A GOVERNMENT plan to get community volunteers in knife-crime hotspots patrolling routes to schools has been branded "a policy of the mad-house" after a pilot scheme saw the violence INCREASE.

Youth knife offences in the area soared by 40 per cent, while teachers, charity workers and other helpers called in to help protect kids were regularly put in danger. Their very presence will increase fear of assault. At the same time they are powerless to act, and this will be an encouragement to thugs. The initiative was tested in the West Midlands during the 2021-2022 academic year then extended to run from August 2022 to September 2023.

Involving kids aged ten to seventeen leapt from 304 in 2022 to 428 in 2023 — an increase of 40.8 per cent, and volunteers were left going eye-to-eye with the feral youths. According to an official survey of the volunteers, one in three respondents handled a knife-crime incident and four in five dealt with physical violence and anti-social behaviour.

Amy, 49, from Leicester, has campaigned for tougher knife laws since her son Tyler, 16, was fatally stabbed in the city by 19-year-old Pravdit Sian in 2015. She said of the chaperone scheme: "The Government has its head in the clouds. Who is going to want to volunteer to do that, at the risk of being attacked?

" Police will say they don't have enough officers to do it themselves but you've got to think about the chaperones' safety — what if they are confronted by 20 or 30 kids at a corner shop near a school, which is where they frequently gather? What will they do then? School security walks them on and off the bus and they go through 'knife arches' to scan if they have a weapon.

But that would cost money and I don't think the Government is willing to spend enough. It has its priorities all wrong. Brett Craythorne's youth outreach group Vision For All was one of ten organisations covering 19 school routes in the West Midlands during the second year of the pilot scheme, from August 2022 to September 2023. While Brett believes the chaperone system worked well overall, he says his team were exposed to dangers.

He explained: "We sometimes had to intervene with parents who would drive school routes looking to take on youngsters they thought were causing their children a problem. In town because kids would go there after school and fights would often kick off between postcodes of racially affiliated gangs. We were put in positions where sometimes, with the lack of authority we have, we're not really comfortable with restraining young people.

There was an incident when we did have to restrain somebody because they were causing a risk to the public. But it put our member of staff in a vulnerable position because the complainant could come back if they injured that young person. On the scourge of knife crime blighting the country, Brett added: "It's terrible at the moment.

" A lot of young people carry knives for image, a lot of young people carry knives out of fear and some of it is the fashion and culture that the young people are part of. Chris McGovern, chairman of the Campaign For Real Education, is adamant that the only answer is more bobbies on the beat. He said: "We're expecting too much from social workers and chaperones.

" Police should have whatever resources they need to patrol the streets. We need more officers on the beat, to take back the streets from gangs. It's a matter of preserving a society which is liveable.

" Also, echoed Mr McGovern's words, saying: "We all know that when there is a higher police presence on the street, there is less crime. " Also, because there aren't as many police as we need, voluntary organisations are taking on that role to help young people and make them feel safe. But they are putting themselves at risk in some cases, and it shouldn't be their responsibility.

" The police are there to arrest and take people to court, youth workers are there to prevent and then the can punish. It is not the police's job to educate. It is not the mentor's job to make streets safe.

" Campaigner Alison, whose rapper son Joshua Ribera, 18, was fatally stabbed outside a Birmingham nightclub in 2013, goes into schools to share her experience. But in her 13 years of battling for action against knife crime, she has seen several initiatives fade away without results.

She added of chaperones: "Yes, it is great the Government is doing something but is this any different to anything else I've seen — because all the ideas look good on paper — yet the problems with knives increase year on year.

" Whenever there is a scheme targeting hotspots, and mentoring, they are always missing a key element that I've never seen discussed — and that is social media, which is a huge element in the fight against knife crime. and I hear what they are talking abou





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Knife-Crime Violence Youth Knife Offences West Midlands Pilot Scheme Chaperones School Routes Knife Arches Social Workers Police Presence Social Media Campaign For Real Education Youth Outreach Group Knife Crime Fashion And Culture Image Fear Bobbies On The Beat Preserve A Society Which Is Liveable

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