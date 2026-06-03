Government's Tell Us Once Service Explained: How Benefit Payments Are Stopped After a Death

The DWP has detailed the operation of the Tell Us Once service, a cross-government system that allows bereaved families to inform multiple departments about a death with one notification, ensuring benefit payments are ceased promptly.

The Department for Work and Pensions ( DWP ) has issued important information regarding the cessation of benefit payments following a death, centred on the government's Tell Us Once service.

This initiative, highlighted in a parliamentary exchange, aims to streamline the process for notifying various government departments about a bereavement, thereby ensuring that payments to the deceased are promptly stopped. The service is designed to reduce administrative burdens on families during an already difficult period, allowing them to inform multiple agencies with a single notification. The Tell Us Once service is a cross-government voluntary death notification system operational across all local authorities in England, Scotland, and Wales.

According to DWP Minister Andrew Western, who responded to a query from Independent MP James McMurdock, the service empowers citizens to choose which participating government departments are informed about a registered death. The supplementary information provided is also dictated by the citizen's choice, upholding principles of fairness, respect, compassion, and dignity. A key feature is its speed; once a death is reported to Tell Us Once, partner organisations are notified by the next working day.

This rapid transmission is critical for halting benefits and avoiding overpayments that could later require recovery from the estate. Several specific organisations are automatically informed to cease benefits. The service covers notifications to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), among others. Upon notification, these departments will contact the informant to handle the tax, benefits, and entitlements of the deceased.

The eligibility criteria for using the service are clearly defined. It is available if the deceased was a resident of England, Scotland, or Wales, including cases where the individual died while temporarily overseas, such as on holiday or a business trip. Conversely, the service cannot be used if the deceased was residing in Northern Ireland at the time of death or had been living permanently abroad. For Northern Ireland, residents must contact NI Direct.

For those permanently overseas, the death should be registered with the local authority in that country, though UK authorities may also be contacted if necessary. When registering a death, the registrar will explain how to use Tell Us Once. They may either assist directly or provide a unique reference number, enabling the informant to complete the process independently online or by phone. This dual approach ensures accessibility.

The overall goal is to provide a compassionate and efficient mechanism for dealing with the administrative aftermath of a death, ensuring that benefit payments are stopped without unnecessary delay or distress for the bereaved. The service exemplifies a coordinated effort across government to improve timeliness and accuracy in death notifications, as sought by the parliamentary question





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Tell Us Once Death Notification Benefit Payments DWP HMRC Bereavement

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