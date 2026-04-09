Government Streamlines EV Charger Installation Process to Boost Electric Vehicle Adoption

The government simplifies the application process for installing public EV chargers, reducing costs and accelerating installations in response to rising fuel prices and growing EV adoption.

The Labour government has announced significant changes aimed at accelerating the rollout of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across England. A key promise fulfilled involves simplifying the application process for businesses installing roadside charging points, significantly reducing the administrative burden and associated costs.

This move is expected to speed up installations, allowing new devices to be fitted in just days instead of the previous months-long wait for council approvals. The Department for Transport has stated that these changes will expand a reliable charging network for drivers throughout England, encouraging wider adoption of electric vehicles.\The legislative changes, effective from April 10th, amend the Traffic Management Permit Scheme Regulations 2007. They eliminate the requirement for EV charging operators to submit lengthy 'section 50 license' applications to local authorities. This simplification is projected to slash application costs from approximately £1,000 to as little as £45 per installation. The government hopes this will unlock the expansion of the public charging infrastructure, which, according to recent industry data from Zapmap, currently has around 118,000 chargers. This initiative aligns with the government's broader commitment to increase the network to 300,000 devices by 2030, supported by £600 million in funding announced last year. The streamlining of the application process is seen as crucial in boosting the growth of charging points across the country and helping to achieve the ambitious expansion targets.\This development comes at a time when consumer interest in EVs is surging, driven by rising fuel prices, particularly due to global events. The blockage of a major oil supply shipping route has caused fuel prices to spike, with petrol prices up by 19% since the end of February and diesel experiencing an even more dramatic increase. This has led to a surge in demand for both new and used EVs, as evidenced by increased searches on platforms like Autotrader. In March, a record number of new electric cars were registered, highlighting a growing shift towards EVs. While the government aims to increase EV adoption, it also recognizes that about nine out of ten EV owners currently have access to off-street parking, charging at home. Therefore, the government is considering further measures to increase appeal to drivers who have no access to private parking, potentially through reducing taxation on public charging. Recent data indicates that the transition is accelerating, with more drivers considering EVs to avoid fluctuating fuel prices





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