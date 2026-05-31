Government to Announce Above-Inflation Military Pay Rise Amid Defence Funding Delays

The UK government is set to announce a third pay rise for the military since Labour took office, with increases above inflation and backdated to April. The move follows a survey showing only 37 percent satisfaction with pay among service personnel. Meanwhile, the long‑delayed £28 billion defence investment plan remains unpublished, drawing criticism from opposition parties and former defence secretaries.

The Government is poised to announce a further increase in military pay that will exceed inflation, even as it remains silent on the reported £28 billion fiscal deficit in the defence budget.

This upcoming pay raise, expected to be revealed in the coming days, marks the third such adjustment since Labour assumed power in 2024. The increase will ensure that all service personnel receive wages aligned with the living wage. Once finalised, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has confirmed that the raise will be applied retroactively from April 1, the start of the Armed Forces pay year.

A spokesperson for the MoD indicated that the Armed Forces' Pay Review Body (AFPRB) has already submitted its report and recommendations for the increase, with official details to be confirmed shortly. These developments coincide with fresh data from the Armed Forces Continuous Attitude Survey, which reveals persistently low morale among military staff. The survey shows that only four in ten personnel are satisfied with service life overall.

Although this represents a three percent rise from the previous year, it remains below the 50 percent satisfaction recorded under the Conservative government in 2021. Satisfaction with pay is particularly low at 37 percent this year, a figure that, while up from 19 percent in 2023, still falls short of the 50 percent peak seen in 2010 and the 46 percent high reported during the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition in 2014.

Additionally, satisfaction with the handling of maintenance and repair requests stands at just 39 percent, highlighting ongoing concerns about equipment and infrastructure. The announcement of the pay rise occurs amid growing fiscal uncertainty for the government. Last Friday, it emerged that Labour's long‑awaited defence investment plan will not be published next week as some had anticipated.

For months, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been engaged in discussions with ministers over how to address an estimated £28 billion funding gap over the next four years. Despite increasing threats to Britain's security, the Treasury has sought to minimise additional expenditure. Although there were briefings that the plan might be released when Parliament returns from recess, sources have since downplayed that prospect.

NATO has expressed concern that the delay could jeopardise preparations for a summit in July, where US President Donald Trump is expected to press allies on defence spending. Tensions have escalated following Trump's criticism of partners for not backing his approach toward Iran. Pensions Minister Torsten Bell, however, stated that the document will be published "when it's ready," adding that work is ongoing and that the delay is not holding up existing increases in defence spending.

From next year, defence spending is projected to rise to 2.7 percent of GDP, reaching 3.5 percent by 2035 in response to a volatile geopolitical climate. Former Labour defence secretary Lord George Robertson has criticised the government's "corrosive complacency" on defence spending, accusing Prime Minister Starmer of failing to make necessary investments.

The Conservatives plan to force a vote on an amendment to the Armed Forces Bill that would require Defence Secretary John Healey to present the defence investment plan to both the Commons and the Lords within a month of the bill receiving Royal Assent. This move is timed to coincide with June 2, the one‑year anniversary of Labour's Strategic Defence Review, which promised to end the "hollowing out" of the UK's armed forces.

Shadow defence minister David Reed claimed Labour has "no plan" to keep Britain safe, arguing that the government faces a £28 billion black hole in the defence budget due to prioritising higher welfare spending over military strengthening at a critical time





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Military Pay Armed Forces Defence Spending Labour Government Fiscal Deficit AFPRB Morale Survey NATO Investment Plan

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