Government Unveils Uncapped Overnight Visitor Levy for Regional Mayors

New legislation grants English regional mayors power to impose unlimited visitor taxes on accommodation, raising concerns from hospitality groups about job losses and increased holiday costs for families.

The United Kingdom Government has published new legislation that will allow regional mayors in England to impose an unlimited overnight visitor levy on tourists and business travelers for up to a month. This policy extends the controversial tax model previously championed by Andy Burnham, granting local authorities snooping powers similar to those of HMRC to ensure compliance and collect outstanding fees.

Uncapped Tax Powers For Regional Leaders

Under the newly announced plans, the fourteen regional mayors across England will possess the authority to implement this charge on all commercial overnight stays within their jurisdictions starting in 2028. Unlike previous flat-fee models, this levy will be calculated as a percentage of the accommodation cost, with Labour-run areas expected to set the rate at five percent. The first twenty-eight days of any continuous stay remain chargeable, a significant expansion from the five-night cap currently applied in Edinburgh.

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Airbnb hosts and guest house owners face strict regulatory requirements under this framework, including potential fines of £500 if they fail to maintain accurate records of their guests. Local leaders retain the ability to adjust income thresholds for occasional spare-room rentals, allowing them to tailor the impact on small-scale providers according to specific local tourism market conditions.

Hospitality Industry Warns Of Job Losses

UKHospitality chief executive Allen Simpson has strongly criticized the legislation, warning that it risks eliminating thirty-three thousand jobs while forcing hard-working families to pay more for summer breaks. He argued that the tax is fundamentally different from standard charges because mayors can spend the generated funds on whatever they choose without any legal obligation to reinvest in the hospitality sector or tourist attractions.

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Simpson highlighted that the UK already carries a twenty percent VAT on services, which ranks as the third highest in Europe, making this additional burden particularly damaging for coastal and rural communities that rely heavily on tourism revenue. He described the move as shocking and noted that it disproportionately affects ordinary people who are least able to absorb higher travel costs during economic uncertainty.

Political And Charitable Sector Opposition

Shadow communities minister David Simmonds condemned the policy as absurd, pointing out that volunteer-run activities such as Scout camps, Guides, and Duke of Edinburgh expeditions could inadvertently fall under the tax net. He stated that these organizations operate on shoestring budgets and should not be caught up in measures designed specifically for commercial overnight stays, labeling the legislation another example of the Labour government making everyday life more expensive.

While London Mayor Sadiq Khan welcomed the initiative for providing the capital with greater freedom to raise and invest local funding, other political figures remain critical. Simmonds emphasized that the tax design fails to account for non-commercial entities, potentially creating administrative nightmares for charitable groups that provide essential youth services across the country.

Historical Context And Future Implementation

Andy Burnham introduced the UK's first holiday tax in Greater Manchester in 2023, imposing a one pound plus VAT city visitor charge per room per night. His close ally Steve Rotherham followed suit in Liverpool last year with a two pound rate, establishing a precedent for local levies that the national government is now expanding significantly. These earlier models served as testing grounds for the broader application of visitor charges across multiple regions.

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Edinburgh implemented a five percent charge effective at the start of the summer, limited to stays of up to five consecutive nights, while Cardiff is scheduled to introduce a visitor levy of one point three pounds per night beginning in April. Angela Rayner, the Housing, Communities, and Local Government Secretary, defended the new approach by stating it gives mayors and local leaders the choice to invest back into what matters most to local people while protecting lower-cost stays.