Government Urged to Investigate Unsupervised Release of Convicted Rapist Leading to Knife Attack

The Shadow Justice Secretary calls for an investigation into the unsupervised release of a convicted rapist who subsequently attacked a woman with a knife after absconding from an open prison. The case raises serious concerns about the safety of the public and the assessment of risk within the prison system.

The government is facing calls for an urgent investigation into how a convicted rapist, Neil Trennan, was permitted to leave an open prison unsupervised, leading to a knife attack on a young woman. Trennan, who was serving two life sentences for previous attacks on women, absconded from HMP North Sea Camp last year.

Following his escape, he traveled to Sheffield, armed himself with a knife, and broke into a 19-year-old's home.<\/p>

The woman was confronted by Trennan, who attempted to assault her, but she managed to escape and call for help. Trennan was apprehended three days later in York. Shadow Justice Secretary Nick Timothy has urged David Lammy to initiate a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding Trennan's unsupervised release, labeling the attack as preventable.<\/p>

Mr. Timothy's primary concern revolves around the alleged failure of the prison system to fulfill its fundamental duty of safeguarding the public, and he has demanded accountability for the decisions that facilitated the attack. He has underscored the urgent need for an investigation to identify those responsible and to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.Furthermore, Mr. Timothy is pressing Mr. Lammy to disclose the individuals who authorized Trennan's day release and the rationale behind it.<\/p>

He emphasized that Trennan had continued to express violent sexual impulses as recently as 2024, highlighting the significant risk he posed to the public. Mr. Timothy insisted that the Justice Secretary provide answers without delay, underscoring that individuals like Trennan are inherently too dangerous to be released from prison. Judge Jeremy Richardson, during Trennan's sentencing earlier this year, also raised serious questions about the decision to move him to an open prison, citing his history of violent offenses and concerning statements made while incarcerated.<\/p>

The judge described the transfer as 'extremely surprising and potentially wrong' considering Trennan's ongoing risk of causing serious harm. The judge added that there was no adequate explanation provided for the decision, indicating the need for a thorough investigation by the Lord Chancellor.The judge further expressed astonishment at the decision to allow Trennan unsupervised day release, given his history and the apparent risks he presented.<\/p>

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has been contacted for comment. A spokesman for the department stated that the MoJ's priority is always protecting the public and victim safety. The decision to transfer Trennan to open conditions was made by the independent Parole Board, and officials found no clear grounds to reject the recommendation after careful consideration.<\/p>

The MoJ is reviewing the judge's sentencing remarks to understand exactly what happened and to identify whether any procedures relating to this specific case need strengthening. The case raises serious questions about the assessment of risk in the prison system, the criteria for granting day release, and the overall adequacy of measures to protect the public from dangerous offenders.<\/p>

The incident underscores the importance of thorough investigations into such cases to prevent future tragedies and to ensure that the public is safe. It highlights the need for accountability and transparency in the decision-making processes related to the management and release of high-risk prisoners.<\/p>





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Prison Rape Knife Attack Investigation Day Release

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