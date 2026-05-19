An unprecedented experiment in governance, Palawan's remote island of Sensay is set to be ruled by a government of 17 AI-powered robots. These robots are modeled on history's greatest minds and are programmed to deliberate, argue, and incorporate proposals into the island's constitution. While the project aims to keep policy purely objective, Thomson and his team caution against the risks of unchecked AI evolution.

Straight out of a dystopian thriller, a remote island in the Philippines is preparing to be ruled entirely by artificial intelligence - with a government of robots based on history's greatest minds.

Turning Palawan, a province located along the western edge of the Philippines and renowned for its turquoise lagoons, white-sand beaches, and lush rainforests, into a micronation governed by a council of 17 AI-powered robots, tech founder Dan Thomson and his team envision a place where policy is 'data-driven, rights-anchored, and audited for fairness'. By encoding the insights and ethics of renowned historical figures like Winston Churchill, Eleanor Roosevelt, Marcus Aurelius, Nelson Mandela, Leonardo da Vinci, Sun Tzu, and Gandhi into AI replicas, they hope to create an 'AI utopia' that fosters peace, prosperity, and growth.

While the project aims to bypass human biases, critics and Thomson himself warn of potential risks and dangers, particularly from the AI's potential evolution beyond its original programming. The island operates under a dual-token economy, with Wisdom-Credits for civic services and SNSY Token for global trade. The AI currently relies on human proxies for implementation, aiming for full deployment and automation in the coming years





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Philipines Remote Island Aunty Islands Governing By Robot Ai Utopia Palawan

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