GP Struck Off for Continuing to Work While Suspended and Lack of Insight into Misconduct

A doctor has been removed from the medical register for continuing to work after being suspended for demanding a Muslim woman remove her veil and for his subsequent dishonesty and continued disregard for regulatory processes. The tribunal cited his ongoing lack of insight, failure to remediate, and prolonged absence from practice as reasons for the severe sanction.

A general practitioner has been permanently removed from the medical register after continuing to work while suspended and exhibiting a severe lack of insight into his past misconduct. Dr. Keith Wolverson was initially suspended for his behaviour during a consultation with a Muslim woman where he repeatedly insisted she remove her niqab. He claimed this was due to her perceived poor English, a justification later found to be dishonest by a tribunal, as the woman's English was fluent and native.

Further compounding his disciplinary record, Dr. Wolverson also wrote critical comments about the English speaking abilities of 15 other patients in their medical notes. His actions were found to be dishonest and to have caused the patient in question to feel victimised and racially discriminated against.

Despite explicit advice against it, he continued to undertake medical work during his nine-month suspension, returning to practice under supervision due to alleged NHS shortages. This disregard for the regulatory process and his continued failure to engage with the tribunal's proceedings ultimately led to his erasure from the medical register.

The tribunal highlighted his ongoing lack of insight and remediation as key factors, noting that his prolonged absence from practice, combined with his disengagement, had created a significant risk of deskilling and undermined public confidence in the medical profession.

During his suspension, Dr. Wolverson had claimed to have undertaken training in medical ethics, honesty, and probity, and stated he deeply regretted his past comments. He argued against a continued suspension, citing grave shortages within the NHS. However, a review in 2023 found insufficient evidence of his increased understanding of his actions, concluding his fitness to practice remained impaired.

The discovery in 2024 that he had undertaken locum shifts while suspended solidified the tribunal's decision. The presiding chair, Emma Gilberthorpe, emphasized that Dr. Wolverson's failure to engage with the regulatory process, coupled with his extended period out of practice, had not only failed to address the risks associated with his misconduct but had actively increased them. This sustained pattern of behaviour and disengagement demonstrated a complete disregard for the consequences of his actions, leading to the final determination that he should be struck off





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GP Medical Misconduct Suspension Strikes Off Healthcare Regulation

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