Newcastle Crown Court trial reveals doctor Thomas Kwan sent vodka laced with thallium to Torquil Gundlach. This backup plan followed failed murder attempts on Patrick O'Hara in a will dispute.

Prosecutors at Newcastle Crown Court have revealed that GP Thomas Kwan executed a sinister backup plan to poison Patrick O'Hara by sending bottles of alcohol contaminated with lethal thallium. This discovery emerged during the opening of Kwan's trial for a separate injection-based murder attempt on O'Hara, highlighting a complex and dangerous dispute over a will. Chris Atkinson of the Crown Prosecution Service described the case as unique, noting the rare repetition of poisoning methods and the sheer luck that no deaths occurred.

Discovery of Thallium-Contaminated Alcohol

The existence of the poisoned bottles came to light on the opening day of the trial, with details presented by prosecutor Peter Makepeace KC. Detectives investigating the January 22 murder attempt on O'Hara uncovered documents on Kwan's computer showing a back-up scheme involving contaminated alcohol sent from a fictitious gentleman's drinking club. Although initially believed to be abandoned, the plot was never truly dropped, as proven by the physical evidence found later.

Also read Poison GP Thomas Kwan loses bid to withdraw attempt murder plea

The plot was nearly fatal for Torquil Gundlach, the partner of O'Hara, who fell ill after drinking from one of the received bottles. O'Hara's daughter realized her father had received the packages after hearing the prosecutor's opening statement in court. Detectives immediately secured two bottles, one whisky and one vodka, which tested positive for high levels of highly toxic thallium. Traces of the poison were also found in both victims at unusual levels.

Scale of Kwan's Poisoning Campaign

CPS prosecutor Chris Atkinson stated that investigators linked Kwan to the bottles through courier services despite false email addresses used to hide his identity. Evidence showed Kwan sent up to 21 packages to his target since September 2022, with many potentially containing the deadly substance. Atkinson explained that sending uncontaminated drinks may have been a tactic to lull victims into a false sense of security before introducing the toxin.

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Atkinson emphasized that he had never encountered a case where an offender repeatedly tried to kill the same person using different substances and delivery methods. He stressed that it was definitely very lucky no one was killed, noting that the contaminated drinks could easily have been shared with others. The prosecutor added that the poison bottles were still in circulation and could have caused death had they not been intercepted.

Rejection of Kwan's Plea Vacations

Thomas Kwan, 55, attempted to vacate his guilty pleas to the second attempted murder charge and to the inadvertent poisoning of Torquil Gundlach. He claimed his earlier confessions were false and made under duress from his legal team. However, Mr Justice Cotter KC rejected these arguments after hearing Kwan give evidence for more than three and a half hours on Thursday. The judge described Kwan's claims as utterly fanciful and stated his legal team had acted entirely properly throughout the process.

Justice Cotter found that the existence of the thallium bottles undermined Kwan's defense that the injection attack was a spur-of-the-moment act driven by poor mental health. Instead, the judge concluded there was a deliberate and well-thought-through plan to poison the victim. Kwan had created a fake ID under the name Raj Patel to carry out the January 2024 attack, further proving premeditation. The judge's refusal to allow Kwan to resile from his signed documents confirmed the unequivocal nature of his guilt in the poisoning attempts.