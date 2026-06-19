Grab five Assassin's Creed titles for 90p each with this Nintendo Switch deal

Nintendo Switch players can grab five Assassin's Creed titles for just 90p each through a special offer. The deal is available by combining promotions at Argos, which is currently running a two for £20 offer with two collections containing five games in total to choose from from the popular franchise.

Nintendo Switch players can grab five Assassin's Creed titles for just 90p each through a special offer. The deal is available by combining promotions at Argos , which is currently running a two for £20 offer with two collections containing five games in total to choose from from the popular franchise. for £20, instead of the standard £16.99 each.

Nevertheless, this price can be slashed to under £5 by registering for a free TopCashback account. Through this method, new members will obtain a £15 welcome bonus alongside cashback at Argos, bringing the bundle down to £4.50 once cashback is applied. Since both the collections contain five Assassin's Creed games in total, you're essentially spending the equivalent of 90p for each game once cashback has been applied.

TopCashback members and new Argos customers, while new TopCashback members who already shop at Argos will pay £4.83 after cashback. It's worth noting the deal is for download codes only rather than physical copies, reports, with full single-player campaigns and solo DLC from Assassin's Creed II, Assassin's Creed Brotherhood and Assassin's Creed Revelations. They also provide What's more, as the Switch 2 is backwards compatible, players with the newer console can also benefit from the offer.

The deal undercuts major retailers like Amazon, which also offers a two for £20 deal with both Assassin's Creed bundles. For those preferring PlayStation but are keen to avoid the premium price tags of the new consoles, Raylo is offering the PS5 Pro 2TB with Assassin's Creed Shadows from £20.99 on a monthly subscription.

To secure this price for the most advanced PlayStation console, customers just need to commit to a 36-month contract, with shorter terms also available at a higher cost. Argos customers have rated both Assassin's Creed bundles highly, with The Ezio Collection earning a 4.7-star rating. One said: Great Game, the graphics are really nice and it is very entertaining.

Others were disappointed that the deal does not include a physical copy, as this shopper said: It's not a cartridge, just a download, which is a swindle from Nintendo. The cashback will become payable and available to withdraw and spend after Argos has paid TopCashback the commission for the purchase. Choose Manchester Evening News as a 'Preferred Source' on Google News for quick access to the news you value





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Nintendo Switch Assassin's Creed Bundle: Five Games for 90p EachArgos offers Assassin's Creed bundles at discounted prices for Nintendo Switch through TopCashback. New TopCashback members can get The Ezio Collection and The Rebel Collection for £4.50 after cashback, equating to five games at 90p each. The deal applies to download codes only and is available to new Argos customers or new TopCashback members. Existing TopCashback members who shop at Argos pay £4.83. The Switch 2 compatibility is noted, alongside a comparison to Amazon's pricing and a separate Raylo PS5 Pro offer.

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