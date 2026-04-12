Grab the Latest iPad A16 for Pennies a Day with MusicMagpie Deal

Get the 11th-generation iPad A16 from musicMagpie for just 45p per day. This deal offers a budget-friendly way to own the latest Apple tablet with a powerful A16 chip, featuring a stunning Liquid Retina display and compatibility with essential accessories. Benefit from a 12-month warranty and competitive pricing compared to other offers.

Apple enthusiasts have an exciting opportunity to acquire the latest 11th-generation iPad A16 , featuring the powerful A16 chip, at a significantly reduced daily cost through a deal available at musicMagpie. This offer presents a compelling alternative to purchasing the device outright, providing a budget-friendly option without sacrificing performance. The iPad, usually priced at £319 when purchased new, can now be acquired with monthly payments of £13.

62 over a 36-month period, effectively costing approximately 45p per day. This payment plan allows customers to spread the cost over time, making the device more accessible. It's a smart choice for those who are seeking the latest technology without the immediate financial burden. Furthermore, the deal at musicMagpie surpasses a competing offer from Sky Mobile in terms of overall cost-effectiveness. While Sky Mobile's plan seemingly offers a lower monthly payment of £10.50, it incorporates a £12 upfront fee and requires a longer 48-month contract. Considering the total cost over the contract duration, the Sky Mobile option amounts to £516, which is notably higher than the musicMagpie deal's total of £490.32. This comparison highlights the financial advantages of musicMagpie's offer, making it an attractive choice for savvy consumers. The offer is for a refurbished device, but it comes with a 12-month warranty.\The musicMagpie deal provides access to Apple's latest entry-level iPad model, the 11th generation with the A16 chip, released in March 2026. This iPad boasts an array of impressive features, including the A16 processor for seamless performance when streaming content and browsing the internet. The device features an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, delivering sharp and vibrant visuals. Customers also benefit from support for a data SIM card from providers like Sky Mobile, allowing them to use the iPad without a Wi-Fi connection. The tablet comes with 128GB of storage, a 12MP camera, and supports high-speed Wi-Fi 6 for fast and reliable connectivity. It is also compatible with a range of accessories, such as the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard Folio, enhancing its versatility and functionality. The refurbished device is listed in pristine condition, and it's also fully tested to ensure excellent working order. This offers a cost-effective way to get the latest technology, and customers are further protected by a complimentary 12-month warranty, which covers technical defects and faults caused by improper workmanship or materials, assuring buyers of peace of mind. The positive customer reviews on Trustpilot highlight the reliability of musicMagpie's refurbished products.\MusicMagpie has garnered a strong reputation, evidenced by thousands of favorable customer testimonials on Trustpilot. The platform maintains an impressive 4.5-star rating based on over 300,000 reviews, reflecting the positive experiences of its customers. Many customers have expressed their satisfaction with the condition of the refurbished devices, with several stating that the products looked like new. One customer commented on purchasing refurbished tech from musicMagpie multiple times, highlighting the consistently high quality of the devices. Customers consistently praise the packaging and prompt delivery of their orders. Another customer wrote about their satisfaction with their iPad purchase, stating that there was not a mark on it, and the battery lasted all day. The customer expressed their overall happiness and their willingness to purchase from musicMagpie again. Another customer who purchased an iPad Air in pristine condition, emphasized the exceptional value for money, stating that they saved a significant amount compared to the price of a new device. The customer expressed their satisfaction with the trustworthy service and value offered by musicMagpie, further solidifying the company's reputation. These positive reviews provide reassurance to potential customers considering this deal





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