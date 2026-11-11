Grace Tame Labeled Australia as 'so‑called' in New Jewellery Collaboration

Former Australian of the Year Grace Tame promoted a limited‑edition earring line with designer Tom Whitty, calling the country 'so‑called Australia' and sparking debate over her protest language and political views.

Former Australia n of the Year Grace Tame launched a joint jewelry collection with Melbourne artist Tom Whitty on Wednesday, using a provocative phrase that described her homeland as 'so‑called Australia'. The earrings, priced at $130 for silver and $150 for gold, feature a woman swinging from an eye and include a limited‑edition foil print with a temporary tattoo for the first 50 orders. Tame's social‑media post, which accompanied the launch, extended her long‑standing critique of systemic injustice and positioned her act of protest as a form of "difficult woman" statement.

Design Details Reflect Political Moments

The earring design and its name directly reference two public moments involving Tame: the iconic side‑eye she gave former Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the end of her term, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's labeling of Tame as 'difficult'. Whitty explained that both the visual gesture and the phrasing highlight the scrutiny Tame has faced in the media and politics.

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Each pair of earrings includes a foil print, reinforcing the limited‑edition nature of the release. The design was conceived to provoke conversation about the broader themes Tame has championed, including gender inequality, racism, and environmental concerns. Marketed as a "difficult women" statement, the collection ties Tame's activism directly to consumer choices.

Tame's Broader Advocacy and Controversy

Tame has repeatedly used public platforms to criticize Israel's military actions in Gaza, labeling the bombing campaign as genocide and calling for accountability. Last month she joined a rally in Sydney commemorating the third anniversary of the October 7 attacks, where about 1,200 people died. At the event, she accused Rupert Murdoch's newspapers and political allies of 'weaponising antisemitism' to distract Australians from the Gaza crisis.

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These comments triggered backlash from the Australian Jewish Association, whose president Robert Gregory denounced Tame's remarks as deeply offensive. Gregory emphasized that antisemitism remains a significant threat to Jewish Australians, citing increased intimidation and violence, and argued that Tame should support victims of antisemitism rather than dismiss their concerns.

Impact on Public Discourse and Next Steps

The exhibition of the earrings on social media mobilized both supporters and detractors. Tame framed her activism as a call for "boycotting newspapers, peacefully protesting, or wearing defiant jewelry" as legitimate forms of dissent. The controversy highlights the ongoing debate over how public figures can employ symbolic merchandise to advance political causes while navigating accusations of political bias or misinformation.

The Daily Mail has reached out to Tame's representation for a response, and the discussion continues online, with commentators weighing whether describing Australia as "so‑called" fuels constructive debate about national identity or merely inflames existing tensions.