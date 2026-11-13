Graeme Hall Strictly Come Dancing Week 8 Update

TV dog trainer Graeme Hall reflects on his Strictly Come Dancing journey with partner Lauren Oakley, discussing training, health recovery, and goals for Blackpool.

Television personality Graeme Hall has expressed profound joy regarding his participation in Strictly Come Dancing, describing the experience as providing 'the time of my life' while advancing to week eight of the BBC production. The Brackley-based star, widely recognized as the Dogfather and star of Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly, has continued to impress audiences and judges alongside his professional dance partner, Lauren Oakley. His current standing in the competition marks a significant milestone in his public entertainment career.

Hall has openly shared his personal struggle with health challenges, revealing that he previously believed he would never dance again following a stroke suffered in 2019. This medical event was caused by an underlying hole in the heart condition, a life-altering experience that stood in stark contrast to his energetic public persona. Overcoming this physical barrier has added a layer of deep personal significance to every step he takes on the dance floor during the show.

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Training Intensity and Physical Recovery

The rigorous preparation required for the competition involves Hall spending up to six hours per day in training sessions. This intense schedule was not something he anticipated when he first joined the cast, and he described the volume of interviews conducted during rehearsals as 'bonkers but a lovely type of bonkers'. Despite the exhaustion, Hall remains driven by a desire to prove his competence, stating explicitly that he does not want to advance through the competition merely because he is popular while being perceived as a poor dancer.

He emphasized the importance of earning votes through skill and improvement, explaining that he needs to justify why viewers choose to vote for him and his partner. This determination is evident in his performance metrics, particularly during Movie Week, where Hall and Oakley topped the leaderboard. Their standout waltz to The Godfather earned them 31 points from the judges, showcasing the high level of choreography and execution they have achieved through their hard work.

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Partnership Dynamics and Judge Scores

Hall expressed early satisfaction with his partnership with Lauren Oakley, noting that he had always been a big fan of her dancing before the competition began. He praised Oakley as a really clever choreographer and a brilliant teacher, highlighting that the pair get on really well, which has facilitated a smooth training process. This positive dynamic was crucial in helping him manage the stress of live performances, where he admitted to having 'pterodactyls' in his stomach, a humorous exaggeration of the severe butterflies felt during the first live performance in September.

The chemistry between the TV dog trainer and the professional dancer has been a key factor in their success so far. Their ability to connect on and off the dance floor has allowed them to tackle complex routines with confidence. This rapport was evident in their highest-scoring dance, which resonated with both the judges and the viewing public, setting a strong foundation for the remaining weeks of the contest.

Future Goals and Public Support

The immediate objective for Hall and Oakley is to survive the upcoming vote on Sunday to secure a spot in the Tower Ballroom in Blackpool. The show is scheduled to be broadcast from this iconic venue on Saturday, 21 November, representing the next major phase of the competition. Hall views this advancement as a critical step in his journey, aiming to maintain the positive momentum generated by their previous high scores and strong performances.

Beyond the dance floor, Hall has built a substantial following from a vast television career, including fronting The Dog Hospital, contributing to BBC Radio programmes, and appearing on ITV's This Morning. He stated that he has received 'loads of lovely messages' from supporters in Northamptonshire, expressing surprise and gratitude for the amount of love coming his way since joining Strictly Come Dancing. This outpouring of support from his local community has provided him with a wonderful boost, reinforcing his belief that the experience has been incredibly rewarding despite the physical and mental demands of the show.