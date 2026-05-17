Graham Norton Praised as UK Commentator's Brutal Sarcasm Makes Eurovision Worth Watching

Fans applauded Graham Norton's sarcastic commentary during the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 final, highlighting the UK commentator's unique and witty approach.

Graham Norton , the popular UK commentator for Eurovision, was showered with praise by viewers on Saturday as he delivered scathing sarcasm, making the event 'worth watching.

' They recognized him as a shining light amidst the disappointing show. He made fun of the host's lack of chemistry, the contestants' outfits, and even Latvia's performance. Fans on social media appreciated his biting wit, calling him the 'actual highlight' of Eurovision and a 'million times more sarcastic this year.

' The contest was won by Bulgarian singer Dara with her upbeat song 'Bangaranga,' pipping Israel in a tense final vote





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Graham Norton Eurovision Song Contest Brutal Sarcasm Shining Light Eye-Roll-Worthy Comments

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