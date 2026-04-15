Graham Norton Reveals Taylor Swift's 'Opalite' Video Idea Sparked on His Chat Show Sofa

Graham Norton shares how Taylor Swift conceived the idea for her nineties-themed music video for Opalite while a guest on his talk show, alongside other celebrity guests who also featured in the video. Norton also discusses his new reality show, The Neighbourhood.

Graham Norton , the celebrated television presenter, has shared his delight at appearing in Taylor Swift 's music video for her song Opalite . Norton, 63, revealed that Swift, 36, conceived the idea for the ninety-themed video during an interview on his popular chat show, the red sofa. The esteemed guest list for that particular episode included Cillian Murphy, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Domhnall Gleeson, and Lewis Capaldi, all of whom also featured in the video. Norton expressed his gratitude, stating that he had long harboured a desire to be part of a major pop video, a dream he believed had passed him by as he entered his sixties. He felt that Swift had fulfilled this aspiration for him, describing the experience as exceptionally positive.

The initial contact came via an email from Swift's representatives, which Norton admits left him intrigued about the nature of the collaboration. He recounted that the excellent rapport established during Swift's appearance on his show, coupled with Domhnall Gleeson's offhand remark about wanting to dance in a Taylor Swift video, sparked the inspiration. Norton observed that Swift visibly had an idea light up her face at that moment. She then proceeded to develop the elaborate concept and invite the guests to participate, an offer that was universally accepted.

The music video, released in February, plunges viewers into a surreal world set in the nineties. Domhnall, 42, plays the romantic lead opposite Swift's character, navigating a peculiar relationship with a cactus, while Swift's character is drawn to a rock. Their unconventional connections are ultimately brought together through the intervention of a mystical spray bottle named Opalite. Norton himself makes an appearance in a segment promoting a different brand of spray, while Cillian Murphy, 49, is depicted in an advertisement for Opalite. Lewis Capaldi, 29, takes on the role of a photographer, and actresses Greta Lee, 42, and Jodie Turner-Smith, 39, are featured on vintage television screens, adding to the nostalgic aesthetic.

Norton's reminiscences about the music video came during a Q&A session for his new ITV reality series, The Neighbourhood. This new venture sees families residing on a genuine street compete in a series of intense and often dramatic challenges, vying for a substantial £250,000 prize. The show explores various contestant strategies, from cutthroat tactics to attempts at building alliances and charming neighbours. The ultimate goal for participants is to strategically eliminate their rivals while simultaneously maintaining their own popularity to avoid being ousted themselves.

Norton, widely recognized for his long-running talk show and his skill in interviewing A-list celebrities, admitted that the opportunity to host The Neighbourhood, a significant project outside of his BBC commitments, was irresistible. He demonstrated a profound dedication to the series, spending three weeks in the Peak District during the filming period last year. He resided in temporary accommodation close to the set, where production facilities allowed him to observe the contestants around the clock. Norton described his routine as consuming crisps and watching the unfolding drama, fueled by an overabundance of caffeine. He confessed to finding a peculiar fascination in listening to conversations not meant for his ears, describing it as an immersive, almost voyeuristic experience.

He will play a central role in orchestrating the show's narrative, monitoring the contestants' interactions through a dedicated WhatsApp group chat. Norton elaborated that when conflicts arose, he would often remain a silent observer, watching events unfold on television, and only offer a gentle farewell to those eliminated.

He described the impressive production scale of The Neighbourhood, noting that it was filmed on a real street with nearly 200 cameras capturing events 24/7. He likened the experience to being on a film set, with the eliminations proving to be particularly intense and dramatic.

When questioned about his personal experiences with neighbours and any potential disagreements, Norton acknowledged that he has indeed had fallouts, although he has typically kept these sentiments to himself. He characterized the neighbourly relationship as a peculiar, unavoidable bond, where one has no choice in who lives next door. The challenge, he explained, lies in finding a way to coexist peacefully, even when inevitable conflicts arise, stressing that he would never overtly express his frustrations.

The Neighbourhood is scheduled to premiere on Friday, April 24th, at 9 pm on ITV1 and ITVX





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