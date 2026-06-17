Grammy-winning songwriter Talay Riley dies from stab wound, inquest hears

Mark Orabiyi, known as Talay Riley, was stabbed in the chest and died in east London. He collaborated with Dua Lipa, Jessie J, Craig David, and Usher, and co-wrote hits like Khalid's Young Dumb & Broke. Three arrests were made, and the inquest has been opened.

A Grammy-winning singer-songwriter who collaborated with Dua Lipa and Jessie J died after being stabbed in the chest, an inquest opening has heard. Mark Orabiyi, known professionally as Talay Riley , was found with stab wounds in a garden on Rayleigh Road, Silvertown, east London, on the morning of June 5.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem concluded that Orabiyi died from trauma to his chest or abdomen inflicted by a sharp pointed instrument, East London Coroner's Court heard. Three people were arrested on suspicion of murder on the day Orabiyi died. A 27-year-old man has been released on bail pending further inquiries, while a 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were released with no further action after being questioned.

Area coroner Nadia Persaud said she would not set any directions for the inquest as the police investigation into Orabiyi's death is ongoing. She said she would suspend the inquest if charges are brought. Ms Persaud said Orabiyi's family, who are aware of the inquest opening, have been made 'interested persons' - meaning they will be able to make submissions and question witnesses at a future inquest.

She said she would set a review date for the inquest in three months. Orabiyi, who also collaborated with Craig David and Usher, was behind hits such as Khalid's Young Dumb & Broke and Becky Hill's Afterglow, which was certified triple platinum in the UK. He won a Grammy alongside his brother for co-writing the 2020 HER song 'Lights On'. His other works include The Chainsmokers' Who Do You Love, Flo's Walk Like This, and Kehlani's Out The Window.

Tributes poured in from across the music industry. Stormzy, Oritse Williams and Wretch 32 were among the artists who paid respects. His brother Michael Orabiyi, known as Scribz Riley, wrote on Instagram: 'My heart is shattered! This doesn't feel real.

It feels like a bad dream.

' Stormzy commented: 'I'm sorry bro', while Craig David said: 'Sending so much love to you & the family. His beautiful energy will continue to be felt & shown from the other side.

' Position Music stated: 'We remember Talay Riley, an extraordinary songwriter, artist, and creative whose impact on music will be felt for generations. He will be remembered for his creativity, passion, and the lasting impact he had on everyone fortunate enough to work with him. Rest in peace, Talay. Your legacy will live on forever.

' Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke, leading the Met's investigation, appealed for witnesses: 'This is a tragic incident and my thoughts remain with Mark's family and loved ones. Our investigation continues at pace. I would like to appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time of this incident to speak to police.

We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who might have CCTV or other footage from the morning of the incident that could assist our investigation.

' The London Ambulance Service reported they were called at 9:00am on Friday 5 June to reports of a stabbing at Pankhurst Avenue, Silvertown. They sent an ambulance crew, two paramedics in fast response cars, an incident response officer, and a trauma team from London's Air Ambulance. They treated a man at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre as a priority.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 1868/5JUN, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111





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