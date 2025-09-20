Grand Central Building's Basement Transformed into Event Space

Fozia Choudhry is transforming the basement of Liverpool's historic Grand Central building into a new event space, 'Fozia's at The Grand Central,' set to open between December 2025 and January 2026. The project prioritizes preserving the building's historical elements while incorporating modern design, with plans including a VIP lounge and themed decor. The renovation marks a new chapter for the iconic building, which has served various roles since its opening in 1905.

The historic Grand Central building in Liverpool is undergoing a significant transformation, with the basement set to become a vibrant event space . Fozia Choudhry, a local entrepreneur, has taken on the lease of the basement of the Grade II listed building, envisioning a unique venue called Fozia's at The Grand Central. The opening is slated for between December 2025 and January 2026.

The project aims to blend modernization with the preservation of the building's historical elements, ensuring its rich past remains a defining characteristic of the new space. This involves a meticulous approach, including the careful preservation of existing features and the incorporation of themed design elements. The aim is to retain the building's character while infusing a modern appeal suitable for events and gatherings. The plans highlight the intention to create a special atmosphere that is true to the building's heritage. \The transformation of the Grand Central basement involves detailed planning and innovative design choices. Fozia's vision includes a VIP lounge on the top mezzanine level, which will be designed with a deep maroon color scheme. The design is inspired by Asian themes, incorporating soft furnishings. The intention is to maintain the original ceiling decorations, protecting them with plasterboard. This will allow future generations to appreciate the original artistic features. The design choices reflect a conscious effort to work with the existing architecture, incorporating modern updates while remaining true to the building's history. The project reflects a commitment to restoring a key part of Liverpool's heritage, giving a new life to a space that has played multiple roles. This renovation stands out as a project that appreciates history, using the character to add a special atmosphere. \The Grand Central Hall has a fascinating history, dating back to 1905 when it was built to replace the Renshaw Street Unitarian Chapel. It was designed in the Art Nouveau style by Bradshaw and Gass of Bolton, and has served numerous purposes. From being the New Century Picture Hall cinema, to temporarily hosting the Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, the building has evolved to fit the needs of the city. After changing hands, it was restored in the late 1990s, becoming the Barcelona Bar and nightclub. The closure of the Quiggins Centre brought many traders to the Grand Central Hall in 2006, and Roscoe Hall opened with diverse shops in 2007. The building continued to host events, including performances in the domed area, known as 'The Dome'. In 2023, local hospitality operators took over, keeping the space active. This project is a testament to the enduring appeal of the Grand Central building, ensuring it continues to play an important part in Liverpool's future. The blend of preservation and innovation shows the building's continued significance and provides a new chapter for it





