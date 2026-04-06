Grand National 2026: I Am Maximus and Nick Rockett Lead Field at Aintree

The stage is set for the 2026 Grand National at Aintree, with past winners I Am Maximus and Nick Rockett headlining the confirmations. The race promises an exciting spectacle, with a strong field of contenders battling for victory and a place in racing history.

The stage is set for an enthralling renewal of the Grand National at Aintree, with past champions I Am Maximus and Nick Rockett leading the charge as confirmations are finalized for Saturday's prestigious race. The anticipation builds as the field of contenders is whittled down, promising a spectacle of skill, stamina, and sheer determination. Both horses, trained by the legendary Willie Mullins , have etched their names in the annals of racing history.

I Am Maximus, having conquered the grueling course in 2024 with an impressive seven-and-a-half-length victory, now seeks to become the first horse since the iconic Red Rum to carry top weight to victory. Nick Rockett, who triumphed in the 2025 edition under the guidance of Mullins' son Patrick, aims to emulate the legendary Tiger Roll by securing back-to-back wins. The stakes are undeniably high, with each horse carrying the hopes of their connections and the dreams of racing fans worldwide. The weight of expectation hangs in the air, adding another layer of intrigue to an already captivating event.\The race is shaping up to be a true test of endurance and strategy, with a competitive field of 49 entries vying for a place among the final 34 runners and four reserves. JP McManus, the owner of I Am Maximus, is aiming for a record-breaking fourth Grand National victory, with other strong contenders in his stable including Iroko and Jagwar, both trained by the formidable Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero. Johnnywho also secures a guaranteed spot in the race after withdrawals at the five-day stage. The field will once again feature a strong contingent from Ireland, with Willie Mullins leading the charge, boasting nine horses guaranteed to run. Other notable entries include Grangeclare West, Spanish Harlem, Lecky Watson, Champ Kiely, High Class Hero, Captain Cody, and Quai De Bourbon, all poised to challenge for the coveted title. Gordon Elliott, another leading Irish trainer, fields five runners, including Gerri Colombe, Firefox, and Favori De Champdou, further intensifying the competition. The withdrawal of several key horses on Monday, including L'Homme Presse, French Dynamite, and Now Is The Hour, has reshaped the field. This adds an unpredictable element, potentially opening the door for lesser-fancied horses to make a significant impact. With the final declarations approaching, the race is poised to deliver a thrilling and unpredictable spectacle.\The anticipation extends beyond the immediate contenders, with trainers and jockeys preparing for a tactical battle over the iconic Aintree fences. Ben Pauling's Twig is among the guaranteed runners, and Spillane's Tower maintains his entry despite other potential race commitments. Henry de Bromhead, who claimed victory in 2021 with Rachael Blackmore and Minella Times, will be represented by Monty's Star and Gorgeous Tom. Dan Skelton, seeking his first UK trainers' championship, will saddle mare Panic Attack. The race also holds historical significance, with Beauport, trained by Nigel and Willy Twiston-Davies, carrying the colors of Bryan and Philippa Burrough, whose Corbiere won in 1983. Nigel himself is a two-time Grand National winner. The presence of seasoned trainers like Gavin Cromwell, with Perceval Legallois and Final Orders, further strengthens the field. Not all the usual suspects will be present: fourteen-time champion Paul Nicholls has no entries, and Nicky Henderson is unlikely to have any runners. The Grand National offers a rich tapestry of narratives, from seasoned veterans to rising stars, all vying for glory in one of the most demanding races in the world. The broadcasting coverage will provide extensive race commentary and reaction on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds, and live text updates will be available on the BBC Sport website and app, ensuring that fans across the globe can follow every thrilling moment. 5 Sports Extra will provide race commentary of Friday’s races from 14:00-16:15 BST





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Grand National Horse Racing I Am Maximus Nick Rockett Willie Mullins

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