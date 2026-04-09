Grand National Festival Kicks Off With Style Despite the Rain

The first day of the Grand National festival saw glamorous racegoers defying the wet weather with vibrant fashion and high spirits. Celebrities and racing enthusiasts gathered at Aintree Racecourse, with Princess Anne and other notable figures in attendance. Despite the challenging conditions, the event buzzed with excitement, with attendees enjoying the races and entertainment.

The first day of the Grand National festival at Aintree Racecourse saw glamorous racegoers undeterred by the inclement weather. Despite the rain and wind, attendees, dressed in their finest attire, showcased their resilience and enthusiasm for the event. The atmosphere buzzed with excitement as racegoers braved the elements in daring ensembles, mini dresses, and flamboyant headgear, trying their best to keep dry.

The shift in temperature, with conditions plummeting by 15C from the previous Wednesday, did little to dampen their spirits. More than 150,000 people are expected to attend the three-day festival, with an estimated £250 million expected to be gambled on the main race on Saturday. Princess Anne, the King's sister, added a touch of elegance to the day, while other celebrities, including former England striker Michael Owen and ex-Olympic hockey player Sam Quek, also graced the event. The racegoers filled the bars and found entertainment, including the first ever pop up of the Ibiza-inspired O Beach, with dancers performing in heart-themed leotards. The day was filled with a vibrant energy and an appreciation for the event, as the focus of the event remained on the thrill of the races. \The weather conditions drove many racegoers indoors but failed to fully dampen the event’s spirit. The presence of the Princess Royal added a touch of royal prestige, and other celebrities, including former football player Michael Owen and ex-Olympic hockey player Sam Quek, contributed to the day's allure. The event’s energy extended to the hospitality areas, where the pop-up O Beach, an Ibiza-inspired venue, offered music and entertainment to keep the crowds invigorated. Many attendees, like Jeanette Chinn, spoke of the great spirit and love for the day. Meanwhile, the announcement of Rachael Blackmore as a Grand National legend, with her own plaque at the alcohol-free bar named after her, further added to the day's special significance. Jockey Tom Bellamy, whose mother’s television appeal to find him a girlfriend captured attention, also shared updates regarding his love life. The day offered a blend of high fashion, celebrity sightings, and the enduring passion for horse racing. \The festival's opening day offered a dynamic and memorable experience for all. Fashion statements, socialising, and the general enjoyment of the racing created a positive environment. The event included appearances by various celebrities, including Love Island's Lucy Quinn and Hannah Olivia Kenyon, and Charlotte Dawson. Amidst the racing action, discussions included insights from former Manchester United midfielder Bryan Robson, who also highlighted the special atmosphere of the event. The weekend's excitement was highlighted by the official recognition of jockey Rachael Blackmore, an official Grand National legend, and a new alcohol-free bar in her honor. Despite the weather's challenges, the enthusiastic crowd celebrated the opening day of the event, looking forward to the rest of the Grand National festival





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